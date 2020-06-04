Insider Growth Management Platform is Firmly Positioned in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Insider—the world’s first integrated Multichannel Growth Management Platform —today announced its recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs published in 2020. Get a complimentary copy of the report here.

“Digital marketing leaders use multichannel marketing hubs to orchestrate contextually relevant experiences across complex journeys.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant for MMH (May 2020)

“We did it, once again. We believe our persistence in becoming the platform of choice for marketers worldwide firmly positioned us in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. What’s next? We’ll continue investing quite heavily in our platform to cement our presence as one of the most progressive tech companies of all times. With our 250+ top-notch engineers, we’ll continue to explore new categories and build products that will give marketers the agility they deserve in shaping the future of customer experiences. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our 600+ global partners for their trust and to our extraordinary team, always ready to go where others dare not,” said Hande Cilingir, CEO & Co-Founder of Insider.

Insider’s Multichannel Growth Management Platform enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine and orchestrate and deliver individualized experiences to customers. To find out more about Insider’s Multichannel Marketing Hubs and to get a complimentary copy of Gartner, Inc. May 12, 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs” research report visit here.

Working with more than 600 top enterprise brands — including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Marks & Spencer, Estee Lauder, Virgin, Samsung, Carrefour, Dominos, Toyota, Newsweek, Avon, MediaMarkt, AVIS, Allianz, BBVA, IKEA and CNN — across 24 countries, Insider enables digital marketers to drive accelerated growth across channels and at every stage of the customer lifecycle, from acquisition and activation through to revenue and retention (AARR).

Muharrem Derinkok, Co-founder and VP of Product said, “Since day one, we’ve been laser-focused on raising the bar for product innovation in our space. With our 250+ best-in-class engineers, we pushed all limits to provide the level of flexibility, agility and scalability modern marketers need to meet their aggressive growth targets. In the light of the Martech-CX convergence trend, we are heavily investing in expanding our platform with emerging channels and exploring new and exciting categories that will define how customer experiences will be delivered in the near future. Without a doubt, I can say that we have recently set bold plans in motion on the product front. And, I feel privileged to have a team of stellar engineers who are daring enough to share this journey with me.”

“In the near term, besides expanding on our messaging-first roadmap with new messaging app integrations, we will continue building partnerships to rapidly scale our integrations to complex marketing tech stacks. Also, by bringing full drag and drop integration capabilities to our platform, we will help marketers overcome a long-standing challenge and help them complete the integration process in minutes, not months,” added Srikant Kotapalli, Product Evangelist at Insider.

Insider‘s AI-powered Growth Management Platform empowers cross-channel interactions and personalization from a unified data layer across channels such as web, app, email, messaging and advertising. With products like InStory, Predictive Ad Audiences, Smart Recommender, Maven and Messaging App Suite (WhatsApp Business API, Facebook Messenger and more), Insider provides first-of-their-kind products to further strengthen customer experiences.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by Artificial Intelligence, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Wellington, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxemburg, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur. Insider has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing for 13 consecutive quarters.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom, Mike McGuire, Colin Reid, Joseph Enever, 12 May 2020. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.