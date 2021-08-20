Insilico Medicine Collaborates with BioNova to Develop Small Molecule Drugs for Hematologic Malignancies

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Insilico Medicine (“Insilico”), an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, and BioNova Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Ltd. (“BioNova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced entry into a collaboration agreement to jointly develop small molecule inhibitors by targeting oncogenic pathways, which are believed to be dominant drivers of specific hematologic malignancies.



Insilico Medicine Collaborates with BioNova

Pursuant to the agreement, the collaboration will leverage a BioNova discovery stage project and the Company’s deep knowledge and understanding of molecular targets and unmet medical needs, in combination with Insilico’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery platform based on deep reinforcement learning technology and mass data training. The two parties will apply cutting-edge molecular design methods to improve the efficiency and success rate of drug discovery and development to develop best-in-class small molecule compounds for hematological malignancies.

“BioNova is a top clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a strong novel drug development team and excellent innovation capability. This cooperation may give full play to Insilico’s AI-powered drug discovery platform based on mass data and a unique generation model and combine BioNova’s integrated innovation platform covering areas from biometric verification to clinical-stage development, thus together providing highly efficient solutions for unmet medical needs,” said Feng Ren, Chief Scientific Officer and head of drug discovery of Insilico.

“Early-stage drug discovery of BioNova is typically time-consuming with little success. However, in recent years, AI-powered drug discovery platforms have emerged as an effective tool with increasing application in the field of drug discovery. As a typical example, Insilico’s unique platform has significantly shortened discovery time and increased the efficiency of drug development. With Insilico’s platform in combination with BioNova’s ability to accurately predict unmet medical needs and relevant biological targets, we believe this cooperation will certainly drive the early-stage drug discovery of novel drugs in a faster and more efficient way,” said Ye Hua, CEO and founder of BioNova.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and age-related diseases.

Website: www.insilico.com

About BioNova

BioNova Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Ltd. is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases with high unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Shanghai, BioNova is a fast-growing company of which robust pipeline is built upon internal R&D programs, collaborations with and acquisitions from partners of cutting-edge technology. With a highly capable and experienced team in combination with substantial funding, BioNova is committed to delivering high-quality innovative medicines to patients in China and globally.

Website: www.bionovapharma.com

