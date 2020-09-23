Insilico releases Pandomics, AI-powered platform for Novel Therapeutic Target Discovery

A novel end-to-end AI-hypothesis generation engine that seamlessly interprets OMICS and text-based data for the discovery and analysis of novel therapeutic targets

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Insilico Medicine announces the official release of Pandomics – a part of the Pharma.ai AI platform designed to empower pharmaceutical target and drug discovery pipelines. Research biologists and clinicians can use Pandomics to perform OMICS data analytics and interpretation without requiring any prior knowledge of computational biology or bioinformatics. Additionally, drug target identification and biomarker development specialists can generate powerful hypotheses and assess repositioning strategies by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Insilico Medicine started working on an engine for target identification back in 2014. Since then, the technology has been validated through several successful partnering initiatives with pharmaceutical companies and research organisations as well as through Insilico Medicine’s own internal drug development programs.

Pandomics aims to be the go-to platform for all biologists and clinicians, working with various OMICS datasets, and to quickly analyse, interpret and visualise data effectively in order to classify patient cohorts more accurately.

“At Insilico, we have developed a platform that hands the power of bioinformatics over to the researcher’s hands. Biologists, clinicians and therapeutic target specialists, will gain a wide range of novel visual ways to interpret biological data. When designing the tool, we focused on storytelling in data analysis and providing guidance for each step,” said Alexey Dubovenko, Product Director for Pandomics at Insilico Medicine.

“We recently used parts of the Pandomics platform in combination with Chemistry42, our generative chemistry platform and inClinico, our clinical trials prediction platform, to demonstrate that we can go from the nomination of disease of interest to novel disease targets, to compounds that are ready to enter IND-enabling studies in record time. We also collaborated with dozens of key opinion leaders in different disease areas to complete experimental validation of Pandomics. We are very happy to put this system into the hands of research scientists, drug discovery and development experts, and medical doctors interested in research and academic publishing,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

