Inspiration Capital Partners Closes Investment in Beijing Value Simplex Technology Co. Ltd.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inspiration Capital Partners (“ICP”) today announced that funds advised by ICP have closed an investment in Beijing Value Simplex Technology Co. Ltd (“Value Simplex”) as the lead investor in the company’s Series B+ financing round, with participation from other investors including CICC and Shenzhen Capital Group, among others.

China’s asset management industry is experiencing strong growth. According to the Boston Consulting Group, total industry asset under management (AUM) reached US$17 trillion in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$31 trillion by 2025. Amidst rapid industry growth and increasing competition, China’s asset managers are investing aggressively in technology to generate superior investment performance and improve risk management.

Founded by a team of entrepreneurs with deep experience in the asset management industry and strong technology background, Value Simplex develops a comprehensive suite of software solutions by adopting modern technology stacks tailored for asset managers, covering key functions and capabilities including client reporting and sale tools, knowledge and research management, and real-time portfolio reporting and analytics. Value Simplex currently works closely with more than 50 leading institutions in China, including mutual funds, hedge funds, securities firms, insurance companies and information services providers.

Binjie Fei, founder and CEO of Value Simplex, said: “Improving efficiency and extracting maximum value from data have become a prominent focus of development for the asset management industry. Digitalization will be a key differentiation for leading institutions to build competitive advantage. ICP has deep insight and extraordinary understanding of the enterprise software industry and appreciates our business model of co-developing innovative solutions with top clients before rolling out standardized mature products to the market. We are very pleased to have ICP as our shareholder and partner.”

“We are excited to be a partner of Value Simplex,” Tim Li, Managing Partner of ICP, commented, “we are deeply impressed by the Value Simplex team. They possess not only solid technology capabilities, but also extraordinary understanding about the asset management value chain and how to solve industry pain points through technology. We look forward to leveraging our industry network, capital markets resources and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) expertise to contribute to the company’s next stage of growth and further promote digital transformation of asset management in China.”

About Value Simplex

Value Simplex is a leading enterprise software company that provides digital infrastructure for China’s asset management industry. Utilizing advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, Value Simplex has created end-to-end management platforms and data process centers that support cross-asset analytics and cover the full business cycle of asset management. Value Simplex has a strong R&D team that focuses on independent development of core solutions and underlying engines. Value Simplex has provided services to more than 50 leading asset managers in China. For more information, please visit www.valuesimplex.com and WeChat public account Shangjian-Tech.

About Inspiration Capital Partners

Inspiration Capital Partners is a leading mid-market private equity firm focusing on growth and control investments in China’s healthcare, consumer, and financial / business services sectors. Founded by experienced private equity investors with a strong track record of sourcing and managing private equity investments in China, the firm aims to create positive economic impact and generate long-term value for investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which it operates. Further information is available at www.inspirationcap.com and WeChat Official Account at Inspirationcap.

