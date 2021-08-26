Inspiration Capital Partners Opens Second Greater China Office in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Leading China mid-market investment firm Inspiration Capital Partners (“ICP”) today announced the opening of an office in Shanghai, marking the firm’s second office in Greater China in addition to its Hong Kong headquarters.

Tim Li, Managing Partner of ICP, said, “ICP’s objective is to be the partner of choice to leading mid-market companies in China looking to enter the next phase of growth. Our investment team’s presence in Shanghai strengthens our ability to deliver deep, local expertise to the entrepreneurs and industry leaders that we partner with.”

As of August 2021, ICP has committed to three investments in China by deploying its inaugural China mid-market growth and buyout fund, partnering with leading companies in healthcare, consumer and business services. The firm sees tremendous opportunities to provide not only capital but also deep operational and capital markets expertise to support its portfolio companies, including in areas related to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”).

Hwachie Lee, Managing Partner of ICP, commented, “China’s dynamic economy continues to create exciting investment opportunities. We continue to observe strong, broad-based growth in our focused sectors driven by secular trends, such as consumption and healthcare services upgrades and digitalization transformation of the economy. We are also excited to bring our ESG expertise to the Chinese market and seek to be a pioneer in this area.”

About Inspiration Capital Partners

Inspiration Capital Partners is a leading mid-market private equity firm focusing on growth and control investments in China’s healthcare, consumer, and financial / business services sectors. Founded by experienced private equity investors with a strong track record of sourcing and managing private equity investments in China, the firm aims to create positive economic impact and generate long-term value for investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which it operates. Further information is available at www.inspirationcap.com and our WeChat official account at Inspirationcap.

