Inspire Healthcare and Toei Shinyaku Unveil ‘King Agaricus 100’: An All-Natural Supplement for Immunity Support and Cancer Management

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inspire Healthcare, a Singaporean healthcare and biotech start-up, has teamed up with Toei Shinyaku to unveil a new supplement specifically formulated to boost immunity and as a complement in cancer management. The supplement, ‘King Agaricus 100’, is the result of extensive research and development of the KA21 strain of the Agaricus blazei mushroom.

Toei Shinyaku, a Japanese manufacturer specialising in Agaricus KA21, has conducted over 25 years of extensive research on the Agaricus blazei mushroom species cultivated in Brazil, which has traditionally been used to treat a range of common diseases, including cancer. Through their research, they discovered the KA21 strain, which is cultivated outdoors under direct sunlight and is notably larger than other Agaricus blazei strains.

The KA21 strain has been the subject of 32 international research studies that support its unique benefits. The strain has been shown to be effective in boosting immunity and is used as an adjunct to cancer management. Additionally, several studies have demonstrated that the KA21 strain is capable of reducing the side effects of chemotherapy, protecting the liver and heart, managing diabetes and hypertension, and improving the effects of fatty liver disease.

“Seeing the potential of the Agaricus blazei KA21 strain, we worked closely with Toei Shinyaku to harness its benefits in bringing this all-natural health supplement to Singapore. Like its name suggests, King Agaricus 100 is made entirely from the KA21 strain without any additives. We want to provide Singaporeans with an option that may help support their overall health and wellbeing, while enhancing the quality of life,” said Jasmine Goh, CEO of Inspire Healthcare.

Cancer continues to be the top cause of death in Singapore , the healthcare industry in the country has been actively working to combat this deadly disease through development of various high-tech advancements . The launch of King Agaricus 100 as an all-natural health supplement with scientifically-proven studies, is set to be both an effective complement to established cancer treatments and also a breakthrough in the fields of natural treatments and holistic medicine.

“Agaricus blazei KA21 contains higher levels of beta glucan and Vitamin D than regular strains, with also significantly higher levels of minerals such as calcium, iron, selenium, copper, and B1 vitamins. This unique combination of nutrients can improve overall health and boost the immune system, protecting against chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and to be used as a complement in cancer management,” said Akitomo Motoi, President of Toei Shinyaku.

King Agaricus 100, which has been scientifically proven by numerous independent research institutes including the University of Tokyo, Keio University, Tokyo University of Pharmacy, and Azabu University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, was awarded “Product of the Year – Botanicals” in the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards 2020.

The supplement is available in both granule and tablet forms, and can be purchased online at the Pan-Malayan Medical Hypermarket website by healthcare professionals, social media platforms Shopee, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, as well as retail pharmacies at selected hospitals.

About Inspire Healthcare

Inspire Healthcare Pte Ltd, a Healthcare and Biotech start-up, incorporated in May 2021, with the vision to innovate and build an ecosystem of services to build a better tomorrow for everyone. Inspire Healthcare is your Total Solution healthcare provider. They fulfil the missing gaps and commit their efforts to our customers worldwide through our trusted and proven cutting-edge products that are trending, empirically supported, and endorsed by recognised institutions.

About Toei Shinyaku

Established in 1973, Toei Shinyaku is a Japanese manufacturer that specialises in R&D activities, as well as the manufacture and sale of Agaricus KA21. Toei Shinyaku has conducted research on Agaricus KA21 for over 25 years and presented 32 international papers on its findings, making it the company with the greatest research results out of all Japanese Agaricus blazei manufacturers. Toei Shinyaku discloses evidence supporting its product, Agaricus KA21, on its official homepage. Details include the safety of human clinical trials of Agaricus KA21, ability to strengthen the immune system, alleviate fatigue, improve hair loss and grey hair, and prevent fungal infection. Data also includes the effect of Agaricus KA21 found through trials on mice; such as reducing side effects of anticancer drugs, hair growth benefits, and enhanced wound healing.

About Agaricus blazei, brasiliensis, subrufescens

Agaricus blazei (also known as Agaricus blazei Murill, A. brasiliensis, A. subrufescens) is a medicinal mushroom. It is popular primarily in Asian countries (particularly Japan) as an ingredient of immune booster used in complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). Characteristics of Agaricus blazei such as safety and effectiveness vary significantly depending on the strain, cultivation method, and production region.

Agaricus KA21 (Common name: King Agaricus)

Agaricus KA21 is Agaricus blazei KA21 strain cultivated outdoors in Brazil under direct sunlight. Compared to regular Agaricus blazei cultivated in a dark greenhouse, Agaricus KA21 is large in size, contains an abundance of major ingredients such as beta-glucan and vitamin D, and offers an antioxidant activity level over five times greater. Outdoor cultivation is extremely difficult with small yields, therefore Agaricus KA21 is a rare commodity. Toei Shinyaku is the sole company in the world that sells it.