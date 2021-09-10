Insurance workers call on Robredo to run for president

ABOUT 1,400 members from 24 life and non-life insurance companies from all regions of the country urged Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo to run for president in the 2022 national elections.

In a statement on Friday, “Insurers for Leni”, said Robredo’s brand of values-based leadership is what the country needs to secure a better life for all Filipinos.

“We are employees, agents and veterans of the industry coming from all regions of the country bound by our common goal to have Leni Robredo as the next president of the Philippines,” said Anna Blanco, convenor of Insurers for Leni.

In a manifesto, Insurers for Leni declared it wants government leaders to have competence, professionalism, honesty, integrity, and genuine concern for people so they can continue to enjoy the public’s trust and confidence.

“We believe that leader to be Leni Robredo. To us, she exemplifies the values we need in a leader,” the group stressed.

“Competent, professional, honest, with integrity and genuine concern for all. We believe in her moral authority to lead the government and secure a better future for Filipinos,” it added.

This is the first time workers of the industry from different companies have come together for a cause, the group said.



Robredo has yet to announce her political plans for the 2022 national elections.