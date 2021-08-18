Integral Ad Science Expands Center of Excellence in India to Accelerate Engineering and Product Innovation

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the expansion of its Center of Excellence in Pune, India, with a new office facility and plans to hire top engineering talent locally. Established in 2020, the IAS Center of Excellence focuses on expanding the company’s engineering and operations talent, developing innovative digital ad verification technology, driving critical partner integrations, and providing excellent customer experience support.



Integral Ad Science Expands Center of Excellence in India



IAS delivers excellent digital media quality solutions for advertisers and publishers while establishing a great place for top talent to work- Mehul Desai, India Country Manager and VP of Engineering,IAS

Housed in a world-class facility in the heart of Pune’s IT business district, the IAS Center of Excellence and local engineering team are led by Mehul Desai, India Country Head, VP Engineering & Operations. The IAS team in Pune collaborates closely with the company’s global data science, data analytics, and product teams to drive innovation and operational excellence. IAS continues to expand its team in Pune, hiring for several key roles. Mehul Desai reports to Tony Lucia, Chief Technology Officer at IAS.

“With our Center of Excellence in India and talented local team, we’ve developed cutting-edge technology and established the latest data and analytics capabilities at IAS. We’re growing rapidly, as IAS delivers excellent digital media quality solutions for advertisers and publishers while establishing a great place for top talent to work,” said Mehul Desai, India Country Manager and VP of Engineering, IAS.



IAS COE plans aggressive hiring for data and full-stack engineers

Tony Lucia, Chief Technology Officer, IAS, said, “Expanding our Center of Excellence is a key part of our global strategy to drive continued technology innovation and operational excellence at IAS, backed by the highest caliber of engineering talent. As we grow our engineering team around the world, our team in Pune brings exceptional talent, cross-collaboration, and technological expertise as we build the future of digital media quality at IAS.”

