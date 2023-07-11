Integrum Global Announces New International Office in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Integrum Global , a provider of transformative technology solutions, is excited to announce its entry into the Hong Kong market with the establishment of Integrum (HK) Limited. This significant milestone follows Integrum Global’s successful pre-seed funding round, securing SGD 1.5 million earlier this year. Building on its success in Singapore, Integrum Global is now ready to drive digital innovation in Hong Kong.



Dr Jack Hong, Founder and CEO of Integrum Global (third from right) at the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards with members from EVCo and Origin Exterminators last month, receiving an award in the category of AI-Environmental Services.

With a focus on delivering rapid experimentation and speed to production, Integrum Global specialises in digital transformation by offering a range of capabilities, including computer vision applications, large language models (LLMs), and optimisation using deep reinforcement learning techniques. Their integrative and composable platform solution, Kailash, empowers enterprises by bridging digital capability gaps rapidly, efficiently, and at scale. In their latest project, Integrum Global has made significant strides in the mobility sector, supporting EVCo (Strides-DST) in revolutionising the transport industry. In addition, their collaboration with Origin Exterminators resulted in impressive outcomes, such as a 50% reduction in manpower requirements and a 45% decrease in working hours, achieved through streamlined assignment workflows and improved resource utilisation.

“We are thrilled to bring Integrum Global’s cutting-edge solutions and expertise to the vibrant market of Hong Kong,” said Dr Jack Hong, Founder and CEO of Integrum Global. “Our proven track record in Singapore enabling organisational digital transformation in various industries, positions us well to make a significant impact on businesses and society in Hong Kong.”

Dr Ke Jinghao, Chief Research Officer of Integrum Global, added, “Integrum Global is driven by a passion for leveraging data and AI to drive real-world outcomes. We are excited to bring our decade of business transformation experience to collaborate with businesses, organisations, and educational institutions in Hong Kong, enabling them to harness the power of AI for sustainable growth and success.”

Integrum Global aims to demonstrate its expertise in data-driven solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) as they focus on bringing in solutions and capabilities to serve customers and companies in Hong Kong. Their commitment to digital transformation extends beyond business solutions as they are proud supporters of Travcon Academy‘s drone program at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, which will also be introduced to the Hong Kong Adventist Academy. Apart from its commitment to technological excellence, Integrum Global is dedicated to nurturing talent in the field of data science and AI by actively engaging in training youth and working professionals in Hong Kong to ensure that the local workforce is equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

As Integrum Global expands into Hong Kong, it is ready to revolutionise industries, empower businesses, and unlock a world of new possibilities through the strategic application of data and AI. Backed by a solid foundation in academia, research, operational implementation, and entrepreneurship, Integrum Global strives to bring the capabilities and potential of AI to businesses, automating processes and driving remarkable efficiency gains.

About Integrum Global:

Integrum Global is a leading provider of transformative technology solutions, empowering businesses to achieve digital excellence through the strategic integration of data and artificial intelligence (AI). With a focus on delivering tangible results and driving sustainable growth, Integrum Global offers cutting-edge capabilities in computer vision applications, large language models (LLMs), and optimisation using deep reinforcement learning techniques. The company’s integrative platform solution, Kailash, enables enterprises to rapidly close digital capability gaps and achieve scalable transformation.

