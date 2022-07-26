Intellect partners with Swiss Life Network to expand reach of comprehensive mental health care solutions in Asia

Intellect joins hands with leading global employee benefits providers, Swiss Life Network

This partnership brings Intellect’s comprehensive mental health solutions to workforces across APAC through Swiss Life Network’s Clients and Network Partners

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s largest and fastest-growing mental health tech company, Intellect, today announced its partnership with Swiss Life Network, a leading provider of comprehensive global employee benefits solutions. The partnership commemorates yet another partner that has entrusted Intellect to provide personalized, evidence-based wellbeing support and mental health care solutions to its clients.

With the global workforce moving into a time of transition following the impacts of COVID-19, the need for mental health support is exceptionally timely today and continues to rapidly grow in demand across the world. “Intellect goes beyond supporting workforces, going deeper into our broader vision of building an entirely new mental healthcare system,” states Theodoric Chew, Co-founder & CEO of Intellect. “We’re honoured to continue expanding our presence with the support of Swiss Life Network, to scale our offerings across Asia and beyond.” Today, Intellect has over 3 million users, comprehensive provider networks in 20 countries, and is available in 14 languages.

Intellect offers an end-to-end, 24/7 mental healthcare system in a single app, with a significant focus on the proactive end of the mental health spectrum to service the cultural nuances of Asia. It has a mental health benefits solution for employers that features evidence-based, self-guided content along with telehealth services, connecting users to a panel of licensed coaches and clinical therapists within minutes. The consumer version of the app also offers similar features at a competitive price.

“Swiss Life Network has extensive experience and remarkable expertise in providing global employee benefits that empower individuals to lead fulfilling, self-determined lives,” said Jonathan Cuevas, Head of Commercial at Intellect. “Through this partnership, we look forward to co-creating employee wellbeing solutions and improving access to comprehensive mental healthcare and wellbeing support across Asia.”

Speaking about the new partnership, Michael Hansen, CEO of Swiss Life Network, says: “Partnering with Intellect is a great step forward for evolving our extended services to our clients in Asia. We’re excited to be tapping into a real need in the market with innovative new services that strengthen the value we can bring to the various markets .”

About Intellect

Intellect’s mission is to make mental healthcare & wellbeing support accessible for everyone.

We do this by marrying technology with a human touch in a single platform, delivering end-to-end wellbeing support for individuals and organisations alike.

For organisations who are looking to safeguard employee wellbeing amidst the new hybrid workspace, Intellect equips workforces with our clinically-validated approach to personalise the right care your employees need.

Today, Intellect is the largest and fastest growing mental health tech company in Asia Pacific. Over 3 million members and leading organisations globally trust Intellect to provide personalized, evidence-based wellbeing support. Intellect was also selected as one of Google’s Best Apps of 2020.

https://intellect.co/

About Swiss Life Global Solutions

Swiss Life Global Solutions is the cross-border competence centre of the leading insurance company Swiss Life. It supports multinational companies in designing high-quality and compliant global employee benefits solutions across over 90 countries and territories through the Swiss Life Network, a global association of more than 80 leading local insurers and business partners.

Local and cross-border solutions include life and risk insurance, health and wellbeing, assistance and pension provisions that are designed as flexible, modular programmes tailored to the specific needs of each client. More than 450 international companies with over a million insured employees are currently being serviced.

Swiss Life Global Solutions pursues its mission of enabling its clients and their employees to lead a self-determined life with confidence.

https://www.swisslife-global.com/