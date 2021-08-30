Intellectual property filings up 20% in first six months

Intellectual property (IP) protection fillings went up by 20 percent in the first half of the year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (Ipophl) said on Monday.

In a statement, Ipophl said IP applications during the period reached 22,919 with utility model (UM) filings recording the biggest increase at 26 percent from 592 last year to 744 this year.

The top fields for UM filings were in food chemistry (239); basic materials chemistry (39); special machines (32); handling (20); and information technology methods for management (19).

Trademark filings likewise went up by 23 percent from 15,969 to 19,649.

Ipophl said trademark filings were in pharmaceuticals, health, cosmetics (5,786); agricultural products and services (5,473); scientific research, and information and communication technology (4,204); management communications, real estate and financial services (3,614); and textiles, clothing and accessories (2,865).

Patent filings rose by 2 percent from 1,899 to 1,945. The top fields for patent filings were in pharmaceuticals (1,020); organic fine chemistry (523); biotechnology (312); basic materials chemistry (198); and food chemistry (176).

Copyright deposits soared by 163 percent from 285 to 761.



Ipophl said industrial design (ID) filings declined by 10 percent to 581. Fields with the most ID filings were furnishing (26); means of transport or hoisting (26); packages and containers for the transport or handling of goods (22); articles of adornment (18); and fluid distribution equipment, sanitary, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, and solid fuel (16).

Ipophl Director General Rowel Barba said the increase in IP filings “is a strong indication that some businesses in the Philippines are recovering and seeing the importance of IP as a competitive tool.”

He also cited as contributing factors the availability of Ipophl’s end-to-end service for online registration and the dedicated work the staff has put in encouraging IP protection.

Barba said Ipophl will continue improving its online services to ensure smooth registrations.

He said Ipophl will also continue to amplify its educational and capacity-building initiatives to reach more micro, small and medium enterprises, and independent creators and innovators, ensuring an inclusive recovery.

“We’ve been seeing how disruptive companies and those who have built their brands on IP are bucking the crisis’ adverse effects on businesses. As we gear up for faster economic recovery, the country will inevitably realize more how IP is a catalyst for resilient growth. And Ipophl will take this juncture as an opportunity to help the economy build stronger and the society think differently with IP,” said Barba.