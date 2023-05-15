Intentsify Takes Next Step to Support APAC Customers with Formal Expansion Into the Region

Countering global tech trends, the company sees 50%+ revenue growth; continues rapid hiring to support global expansion

WESTWOOD, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Catapulting off its extraordinary organic success, Intentsify , the pioneer in next-generation precision buyer-intent intelligence and intent activation solutions, today announced formal operational expansion into APAC.

Intentsify combines the latest AI technologies with advanced intent-derivation methods to deliver precision intent: the first and only intent data solution using natural language processing (NLP) to calibrate intent models precisely to companies’ unique business offerings, messaging, and use cases. Intentsify’s much-anticipated expansion into APAC offers existing customers localization of its Intelligence Activation Platform to better drive their own in-region growth. Additionally, Intentsify plans to rapidly hire in the region to offer deeper in-market expertise, customer support, and sales and marketing to drive net new revenue.

“All major tech brands have a significant presence in APAC,” said Marc Laplante, CEO of Intentsify. “This expansion enables us to bring regional best practices globally, giving enterprises a unified approach with intent data and digital marketing. The regional partnerships we’ve formed allow Intentsify to scale offerings and equip customers with solutions to target new audiences and increase revenue streams.”

In anticipation of the expansion, Intentsify recently appointed Ajay Subherwal as Chief Revenue Officer of EMEA & APAC. Under Subherwal’s leadership, Intentsify has tripled its employee headcount, with additional hiring on the horizon.

“Our growth is directly connected to our ability to help our customers grow,” added Subherwal. “Intentsify’s first priority is to improve and regionalize our customer experience through rapid product innovation and enhancements to our robust Intelligence Activation Platform.”

To further establish its growing global presence and connect with customers and prospects, Intentsify will attend B2B Marketing Leaders Forum APAC this month, as well as B2B Ignite and ROAR B2B Marketing Expo in London later this year.

Intentsify’s APAC expansion follows a monumental kickoff to 2023, following the announcement of their next-generation precision intent data solution and the opening of new corporate headquarters in Westwood, Massachusetts. Intentsify also overcame adverse market trends crippling tech companies across the globe, driving a 56% YoY revenue surge in Q1.

About Intentsify

Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. By delivering and activating proprietary, next-generation precision intent data, Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform identifies companies exhibiting research behaviors directly related to your business solutions, pinpoints where they are in the buying process, surfaces the issues they care about most, and enables you to engage identified companies with full-funnel buying experiences that drive revenue. www.intentsify.io

