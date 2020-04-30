Inter-town travel in Palawan won’t be lifted at end of ECQ on May 1

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY –– The inter-municipal travel will not be lifted as the provincial government of Palawan transitions to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) on May 1.

Vice Governor Dennis Socrates, who presided over the provincial inter-agency task force meeting, in a press statement issued late Wednesday, said certain industries would be reopened to gradually restart the economy in the province.

“Let us not be too excited. It is not like a liberation, it’s not like we were suddenly freed from our situation,” Socrates said.

The “new normal” will be practiced to make sure that the efforts and certain measures practiced during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) stage to contain the rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-9) will not be flushed down the drain.

Public Transport

Religious and mass gatherings will still be prohibited, but public transport within each municipality will be allowed for persons outside their residence (APOR).

The carrying capacity of the public utility vehicles (PUV) would be limited to at least 50 percent to ensure that physical distancing would be followed.

However, Socrates was not categorical if the provincial government would provide subsidy to the drivers and operators, who would be directly affected by the reduced earning in the anticipated restricted transport sector.

Transportation assistant secretary Alberto Suansing, in a statement on Friday (April 24), pointed out that the LGUs may not regulate a higher fare matrix to compensate for the “reduced carrying capacity” as it was set by guidelines imposed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Instead, LGUs may come up with different programs that may aid boost the income of affected transport service providers.

Stranded students

The province, ahead of the guidelines for the GCQ from the national IATF, anticipated certain restrictions citing that only APOR would be granted permission outside essentials for the economy.

This, however, does not involve the plea of stranded students to be allowed to return in their respective municipalities.

The generally loose guidelines were yet to be finalized as instructions from the national government come in trickles.

Certain provisions on curfew, mass testing, trade regulations, and other hampered activities during the ECQ were yet to be determined.

