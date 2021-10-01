InterContinental marks 75 years of pioneering luxury travel with a celebration of rich heritage, iconic hotels and exclusive experiences

The world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand announces limited-time offers for its diamond anniversary, including the InterContinental75 cocktail in partnership with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has become synonymous with bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery, having pioneered luxury travel in emerging and well-loved destinations for the past 75 years. This year, as the brand toasts its diamond anniversary, it invites guests to celebrate the joy of travel and rediscover InterContinental hotels and resorts around the world. From now until April 2022, guests can enjoy an exciting line up of limited-time offers ranging from sparkling anniversary cocktails to exhilarating stay experiences. As part of the 75th anniversary initiative and IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow commitment, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts will also donate US$75,000 to Water.org, supporting 15,000 people to gain access to clean water through sustainable, locally owned and run projects.

jwplayer.key=”3Fznr2BGJZtpwZmA+81lm048ks6+0NjLXyDdsO2YkfE=” jwplayer(‘myplayer1’).setup({file: ‘https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1639609/InterContinental_75th_anniversary_Full.mp4’, image: ‘http://www.prnasia.com/video_capture/3524582_AE24582_1.jpg’, autostart:’false’, aspectratio: ’16:9′, stretching : ‘fill’, width: ‘600’, height: ‘338’});

Sip, stay and celebrate in style

The celebratory anniversary cocktail, named "InterContinental75", will be served at over 130 InterContinental hotels and resorts. A reimagination of the well-loved classic cocktail, French 75, the InterContinental75 is brought to life through a global partnership with two other pioneering brands – Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, founded in 1785 and winner of the 2021 "Best Champagne House of the World", and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, hand-crafted from botanicals foraged on the Island of Islay. An alternative but equally celebratory version will also be crafted using Seedlip Distilled non-alcoholic spirit and Fever Tree mixers. Bringing local destinations and ingredients to the forefront, talented teams at select InterContinental hotels and resorts around the world will craft cocktail variations, along with special food pairing menus, for a unique interpretation and taste journey in each destination.

Guests can recognise personal milestones with a range of anniversary packages. The 75th Anniversary Package will be available at select hotels and includes a personalised cocktail experience for two; for those looking for incomparable experiences, the InterContinental Diamond Stay Packages offer varied and carefully curated once-in-a-lifetime luxury moments across hand-picked InterContinental hotels.

"We’re delighted to raise a toast with our guests, owners, partners and colleagues to celebrate InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and everything this brand stands for – the joy of travel and the worldliness that comes from discovering cultures around the world. During a challenging period, it’s important to take time to celebrate milestones and begin to enjoy new adventures again wherever we can. The InterContinental brand has been part of many special moments throughout its storied 75-year history and continues to be a place for celebration, connection and indulgence," says Jane Mackie, IHG’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing for Luxury and Premium Brands. "The next chapter of InterContinental, as we continue to open new doors from Rome to Riyadh, will encompass a fresh 360 degree approach to the guest experience with new partnerships and innovations."

"We are grateful to be part of the 75th anniversary of the InterContinental brand and their goal to shape the future of responsible travel," says Michael Mayernik, Head of Corporate Partnerships, Water.org. "They are committed to changing lives with access to safe water as part of this initiative, giving women hope, children health and communities around the world a bright future."

Defining global luxury travel

The InterContinental brand was established by Juan Trippe, the founder of Pan American Airways, in 1946 with a bold vision to bring luxurious accommodation to every corner of the globe. Its 75th anniversary is not only a moment to look forward to its bright future but also recognise the brand’s rich heritage: InterContinental became the first international hotel chain in the Middle East with the opening of the Phoenicia in Beirut in 1961; Martin Luther King finished his iconic "I Have A Dream" at InterContinental The Willard Washington D.C. in 1963; InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland took on the title of architectural marvel and the world’s first quarry hotel in 2018 and InterContinental New York Barclay served as the official hotel of the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament.

Today, with 206 hotels and over 70 set to open in the coming years, the vision of bringing luxury travel to emerging and established destinations continues. In the coming months, the brand will be opening new doors in inspiring locations like Barcelona in Spain, Sorrento in Australia, Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Appi Kogen in Japan.

For more information on the InterContinental 75th Diamond Anniversary, visit intercontinental.com/75thanniversary.

#Intercontinentallife / Link to media assets

Appendix / Media Factsheet

INTERCONTINENTAL 75TH DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY

InterContinental75 Anniversary Cocktail

Though the exact time of creation is debated (sources argue the origin is at the New York Bar in Paris in 1915 or a decade later at the height of Prohibition), the drinking of a French 75 cocktail has historically marked the celebration of major milestones. In honour of the InterContinental 75th anniversary and looking forward to the future of travel, hotels will feature a modern twist on this this classic cocktail.

The InterContinental75 is a refreshing and delightfully botanical cocktail with a hint of honey and notes of citrus and herbal aromatics. The cocktail is mixed using The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, Piper-Heidsieck NV brut champagne, lemon juice and honey water. A perfect cocktail to celebrate our anniversary or any occasion.

The celebratory cocktail will be available at the Lobby Lounge & Bar of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas from 4 October 2021. The hotel ushered in a new era of luxury when it reopened in December 2020 after an 11-month renovation, commemorating its 30th anniversary as the first international hotel brand established in the Gangnam area of Seoul.

For bookings or reservations, please call +82 2-559-7603

InterContinental 75th anniversary Diamond Stay Packages

Travel in style with sparkling Diamond Stay Packages. Selected InterContinental hotels and resorts across the globe have pulled out all the stops to deliver the ultimate in bookable luxury experiences for guests looking to celebrate in style and add some sparkle to their InterContinental stay.

InterContinental Phuket Resort, Thailand

A luxurious resort experience over three days two nights on the stunning Kamala Beach in a three-bedroom villa is available for two persons. Get ready to be chauffeured to and from the airport by Maserati, and indulge in these daily rituals: in-villa breakfast served with Piper-Heidsieck Rosé Sauvage and 90-min signature Sati Spa treatment by HARNN. What’s more, a Thai fine dining experience awaits at the resort’s signature restaurant, Jaras and a day-time cruise onboard a 75ft yacht with an exquisite lunch paired with more champagne including Piper-Heidsieck Rare 2008 Rosé. Guests can mark their stay with a visit to the Batik Village where they can experience hand painting their own outfits – tailoring services are also available.

Package from USD15,500. Contact Priyanka.ghosh1@ihg.com for bookings.

About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

The InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand makes travel alluring, with insights from 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of the InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental experience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what’s special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives. For more information and to book, visit www.intercontinental.com, and connect with us on Facebook www.facebook.com/intercontinental and Instagram www.instagram.com/intercontinental.