InterContinental Shenzhen WECC Opens, Introducing Unparalleled Luxury to Shenzhen WECC

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — InterContinental Shenzhen WECC proudly opened its doors on July 1, 2023. Representing the highly anticipated arrival of the well-known InterContinental brand in the celebrated Shenzhen WECC area. The hotel, jointly invested by Shenzhen Zhaohua International Exhibition Development Co., Ltd. combines the international luxury hospitality experience of InterContinental Group with the local expertise of the investors, setting a new benchmark of luxury for the region.

“As a unique luxury branded hotel, we believe that InterContinental Shenzhen WECC will surely bring some fresh inspiration to the WECC market, meanwhile, enhance the development of hospitality industry in Shenzhen.” said George Qiao, Area General Manager of Luxury and Lifestyle South China, General Manager of InterContinental Shenzhen WECC.

InterContinental Shenzhen WECC offers a modern and luxurious experience with its sail-like architecture and art-inspired design. The lobby impresses the guests with its 11-meter tall reception hall, while the hotel showcases the captivating modern artistic elements. Carefully selected materials and balanced lighting create an ambiance reminiscent of a contemporary art museum, inviting guests to embrace the InterContinental lifestyle.

Situated in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone of Bao’an District, Shenzhen, InterContinental Shenzhen WECC boasts a prime location just 800 meters from the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center. With easy access to Guozhan North Metro Station and major transportation hubs such as Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, Shenzhen Airport North High-Speed Train Station, and Shekou Cruise Home Port, the hotel welcomes global travelers for business or leisure purpose. Moreover, surrounded by the Huizhanwan Garden, Kingkey Banner Center, and nearby parks, the hotel offers a variety of leisure options, creating an urban oasis in the heart of Shenzhen.

Combining contemporary art with cutting-edge technology, InterContinental Shenzhen WECC offers world-class facilities and attentive service, bringing a fresh and dynamic approach to the hospitality scene in Shenzhen. The 3,300 sqm of versatile meeting space includes a 1,200-sqm pillar-free Aden Grand Ballroom with natural lighting and an outdoor terrace that enables superb close-to–nature events.

The hotel features 359 elegantly luxurious guest rooms and suites ranging from 50 to 280 square meters. Each room offers panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, intelligent amenities, ensuring a lavish and prestigious service for every guest. The Club InterContinental, designed exclusively for distinguished guests, provides a serene environment for relaxation and small gatherings.

InterContinental Shenzhen WECC offers an exquisite dining experience featuring Cai Feng Lou Chinese Restaurant, combining New Cantonese cuisine with local specialties, providing guests with a brand-new enjoyable experience. The premium American-style steakhouse, Char Bar & Grill, provides a sophisticated and relaxing dining and bar experience. Commune, located on the hotel's first floor, offers a blend of Chinese and Western cuisine with an open kitchen and bar design, ensuring an interactive dining experience. The Lounge · 1872, named after the founding year of the China Merchants Steam Navigation Company, provides a stylish and casual environment for business meetings and social gatherings, complete with an outdoor garden for afternoon tea.

InterContinental Shenzhen WECC is committed to providing a memorable experience for families, by offering Aden-themed immersive family suites and the “Planet Trekkers by InterContinental” playground, ensuring both parents and children enjoy an unforgettable stay with the hotel. Other notable facilities include an infinity indoor heated swimming pool, a 600-square-meter wedding lawn, and a 183-square-meter fitness center, making InterContinental Shenzhen WECC the ideal venue for high quality social gatherings in the west of Shenzhen.

Introduction to the hotel’s brand

About InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts

With 77 years of history and exceptional market insight, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is committed to creating captivating travel experiences for guests, embodying the brand’s allure of “InterContinental Life, Global Knowledge.” InterContinental Hotels & Resorts strives to convey an international, sophisticated style through its discreetly prestigious service and extraordinary guest room amenities. What truly sets InterContinental Hotels & Resorts apart is its genuine and personalized care for guests. Our unique InterContinental Ambassador Program and the prestigious InterContinental Executive Club experience offer a range of signature VIP services. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts introduces the unique aspects of each city to guests who love to travel, inspiring them to enjoy authentic local experiences, enrich their lives, and broaden their horizons. For more information, please visit www.intercontinental.com .