Interim report, May-October 2020/21

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In Elekta’s second quarter, we managed to perform better than the overall radiotherapy market both in terms of orders and revenue despite continuous challenging circumstances. We also improved margins and stabilized cash flow. The launch of our new Harmony linac and regulatory clearances enhanced our product portfolio and strengthened our ability to deliver on our strategy of Precision Radiation Medicine.

Gustaf Salford

President and CEO

Second quarter

Covid-19 continued to have a negative impact on Elekta’s growth in the quarter

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 3,627 M (4,036), corresponding to a 2 percent decrease in constant currency

(4,036), corresponding to a 2 percent decrease in constant currency Net sales were SEK 3,534 M (3,709), corresponding to a 3 percent growth in constant currency

(3,709), corresponding to a 3 percent growth in constant currency Gross margin amounted to 40.9 (41.0) percent

EBITA increased by 39 percent to SEK 752 M (539), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 21.3 percent (14.5)

(539), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 21.3 percent (14.5) Earnings per share was SEK 0.98 (0.58) before/after dilution

(0.58) before/after dilution Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 128 M to SEK 362 M (234)

to (234) Launch of a new linac solution, Harmony

First six months

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 8,078 M (8,426), corresponding to a 1 percent growth in constant currency

(8,426), corresponding to a 1 percent growth in constant currency Net sales were SEK 6,515 M (6,937), corresponding to a 1 percent decrease in constant currency

(6,937), corresponding to a 1 percent decrease in constant currency Gross margin amounted to 43.2 (41.7) percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 1,303 M (987), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 20.0 percent (14.2)

(987), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 20.0 percent (14.2) Earnings per share was SEK 1.55 (0.96) before/after dilution

(0.96) before/after dilution Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 939 M to SEK 389 M (-550)

Significant events after the quarter

The Board of Director has appointed Gustaf Salford as Elekta’s President and CEO with immediate effect.

Introduction of Elekta Studio with the ImagingRing providing a complete image-guided brachytherapy workflow to a single room.

About Elekta



For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

