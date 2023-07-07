This is the Interior Design Board Exam Result July 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Interior Design Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Cebu, and Davao on July 4-6, 2023.

PRC Board of Interior Design Chairperson Sonia S. Olivares and members Maria Carlota D. Hilvano and Vincent Louie V. Tan administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

INTERIOR DESIGN BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The Interior Design Board Exam July 2023 covered the following topics:

Furniture Design and Construction

Materials of Design and Decoration

History of Arts and Interior Design

Interior Construction and Utilities

Color Theory

Professional Practice and Ethics

Interior Design

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Interior Design Board Exam Result within 13 working days after the last day of the examination or on July 25, 2023.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring interior designers are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.