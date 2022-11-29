Trending Now

International Graphite talks opening of Collie graphite pilot processing plantPressReleaseTMPWWmAxh.jpg

Media OutReach
admin

International Graphite talks opening of Collie graphite pilot processing plantPressReleaseTMPWWmAxh.jpg

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 29 November 2022 –

PressReleaseTMPWWmAxh.jpgPressReleaseTMPWWmAxh.jpg

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) Phil Hearse speaks with Proactive following the official opening last week of its new graphite pilot plant processing facility – one of the first in Australia. International Graphite is the only graphite company implementing a complete mine-to-market strategy in WA by developing the Springdale Graphite Project, near Ravensthorpe on the state’s south coast, to supply graphite concentrate to the Collie downstream processing operation.

Hashtag: #InternationalGraphite

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Related Posts

Back To Top