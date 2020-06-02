International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL) Employees Form Global Chorus to Salute Frontline Workers

In addition to the heartfelt tribute, IIL extends limited-time offer of free enrollment to some of its most popular and empowering online courses to first responders and frontline workers

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In a spirit of international unity and a gesture of immeasurable gratitude, International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL) employees from all around the world came together to inspire, uplift and encourage those serving at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scores of team members across the globe poured out their heartfelt appreciation for and gratitude to these courageous and committed men and women in a globally coordinated rendition of Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” through song, dance, musical instrumentation and spoken thanks.

In order to help their local and global communities cope with these unprecedented and challenging times, IIL has decided to offer first responders and frontline workers the opportunity to enroll in a select group of its most helpful and empowering courses at no cost. “We are deeply grateful to those laboring on the frontlines on our behalf,” said E. LaVerne Johnson, IIL’s CEO. “Without them, our world would have no bridge of hope over these very troubled waters.”

IIL invites everyone to hear the song and see the presentation at www.iil.com/bridge. For frontline workers and first responders, please use the link to sign up for these special free courses.

IIL is offering this free enrollment so that these cherished men and women can be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to sustain themselves during this time and come out stronger on the other side of this crisis. This free gift is valued at $2,335 USD and includes courses on Managing Stress in Challenging Times, Critical Thinking and Problem Solving, Grateful Leadership, and much more.

