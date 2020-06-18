International Tours Off The Cards After Tourism Minister Says Borders Will Likely Stay Closed Until 2021

As many have predicted, international touring will almost definitely remain off the cards until at least next year as Australia’s border will likely remain shut to overseas visitors for the rest of 2020.

Speaking to the press yesterday (17th June), Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham confirmed that Australia’s border will likely stay closed until 2021, reports ABC. While some states, such as South Australia, are beginning to relax their restrictions on interstate travel, Birmingham said closing the nation’s border was a key element in reduced COVID-19 rates in the country.

“I do sadly think that in terms of open tourist-related travel in or out of Australia, that remains quite some distance off,” Birmingham explained. “Just because of the practicalities of the volumes that are involved and the need for us to first and foremost keep putting health first.”

When asked whether the border would stay closed until next year, Birmingham replied, “I think that is more likely the case”.

Birmingham’s comments echo what music industry figures have been saying over the past few months regarding international tours. In an interview with Music Feeds last month, Michael Gudinski said, “From what I’ve been told … there’ll be no international acts here until possibly February, March next year.”

Earlier this month, Splendour in the Grass – with a lineup that included international headliners such as The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator – was postponed to 2021.