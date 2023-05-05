Interpharma Investments Limited Appoints Alfonso “Chito” Zulueta As Non-Executive ChairmanZP Logo-04.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – Interpharma Investments Limited, holding company of leading healthcare services provider Zuellig Pharma, today announced the appointment of Mr. Alfonso “Chito” Zulueta as Non-Executive Chairman of its Board. Effective 1 June 2023, Mr. Zulueta succeeds Mr. Patrick Davies, who stepped down after serving as Non-Executive Chairman for four years.

Mr. Zulueta joins Interpharma Investments Limited with more than three decades of experience with Eli Lilly and Company, where he was most recently President of Lilly International, and an Executive Committee member and Corporate Officer prior to his retirement in 2021. He has a strong track record in the pharmaceutical industry and extensive experience on corporate boards and industry associations. During his career with Eli Lilly and Company, he held both regional, U.S. and global roles across various functional areas including sales, marketing, product and business development, operations, and general management.

Mr. Zulueta said, “Zuellig Pharma plays a unique role in the healthcare landscape in Asia, as an innovative partner in many areas across distribution and commercialisation solutions. With its rich, proven legacy and a spirit of resilience, entrepreneurship and depth, the company is well-placed for an exciting future. Patrick has been exceptional in helping steer the business through a solid period of growth. I look forward to continuing his legacy and contributing to the company’s strategy to help achieve its mission of making healthcare more accessible in Asia.”

Under Mr. Davies’ leadership, Zuellig Pharma overcame a period of uncertainty and significant challenges brought about by the pandemic, including major disruptions to supply chains and pressures on healthcare systems worldwide. Mr. Davies steered the company through an important business transformation, cementing its position as an indispensable partner to the company’s key stakeholders and the communities it serves in Asia.

Mr. Davies said, “The company’s success in weathering massive challenges over the past four years is a true testament of our capabilities, collective resilience and commitment towards building a healthier future for Asia. It brings me great pride to have been part of this journey and I look forward to seeing Zuellig Pharma scale greater heights in the years to come.”

Interpharma Investments Limited expresses its sincerest gratitude to Mr. Davies for his valuable contribution to the Board during his four-year term and extends its warmest welcome to Mr. Zulueta.

