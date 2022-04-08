Interpol Announce New Album + Share New Single ‘Toni’

New York City post punk revivalists Interpol will release their seventh album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, this July. Paul Banks and co. have shared the album’s lead single, ‘Toni’.

‘Toni’ will open the eleven track album, which is out via Matador / Remote Control on Friday, 15th July. The Other Side of Make-Believe follows 2018’s Marauder, an album hailed by critics as a return to form. Banks is joined on the album by his long time band mates, guitarist Daniel Kessler and drummer Sam Fogarino.

The Other Side of Make-Believe was recorded in North London with production veteran Flood (PJ Harvey, Nine Inch Nails, U2). ‘Toni’ comes with a music video directed by Van Alpert (Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly), the first in a two-part series. Watch it below.

“It was a blast working with Van Alpert on the video for our song ‘Toni,’” said Banks. “We bonded over shared film inspiration as well as a passion for classic music videos by the likes of Glazer, Cunningham and Jonze. Van, in my opinion, is in the club with these legends; and it’s exciting to watch him build his own enduring body of work.”

Interpol – The Other Side of Make-Believe

Toni Fables Into The Night Mr Credit Something Changed Renegade Hearts Passenger Greenwich Gran Hotel Big Shot City Go Easy (Palermo)

[embedded content]