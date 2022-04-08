Trending Now

Interpol Announce New Album + Share New Single ‘Toni’

New York City post punk revivalists Interpol will release their seventh album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, this July. Paul Banks and co. have shared the album’s lead single, ‘Toni’.

‘Toni’ will open the eleven track album, which is out via Matador / Remote Control on Friday, 15th July. The Other Side of Make-Believe follows 2018’s Marauder, an album hailed by critics as a return to form. Banks is joined on the album by his long time band mates, guitarist Daniel Kessler and drummer Sam Fogarino.

The Other Side of Make-Believe was recorded in North London with production veteran Flood (PJ Harvey, Nine Inch Nails, U2). ‘Toni’ comes with a music video directed by Van Alpert (Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly), the first in a two-part series. Watch it below.

“It was a blast working with Van Alpert on the video for our song ‘Toni,’” said Banks. “We bonded over shared film inspiration as well as a passion for classic music videos by the likes of Glazer, Cunningham and Jonze. Van, in my opinion, is in the club with these legends; and it’s exciting to watch him build his own enduring body of work.”

Interpol – The Other Side of Make-Believe

  1. Toni
  2. Fables
  3. Into The Night
  4. Mr Credit
  5. Something Changed
  6. Renegade Hearts
  7. Passenger
  8. Greenwich
  9. Gran Hotel
  10. Big Shot City
  11. Go Easy (Palermo)

[embedded content]

