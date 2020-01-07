Intertropical convergence zone to bring rains in parts of Mindanao

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms particularly in Caraga and Davao Region on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In the northern Philippines, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley due to the northeast monsoon, according to the 4 a.m. bulletin of the state weather bureau.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will likewise experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

No low pressure area is expected to develop inside the Philippine area of responsibility within the next three to five days, according to Pagasa.

