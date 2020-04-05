Int’l Fleet Review, regional naval forum postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) and the International Fleet Review, which were set to take place in May, have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ships from 17 different countries like the US, China, Russia and Japan were supposed to participate in the fleet review, which was set to be hosted by the Philippines for the first time. It was scheduled alongside the WPNS, a biennial meeting of navies bordering the Pacific region.

“We are sending notice now to different navies that we are going to postpone indefinitely the conduct of the 17th Western Pacific Naval Symposium and International Fleet Review to a later date,” Navy chief Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo told reporters.

“This is to ensure the health and safety of the participating navies,” he said.

The highly anticipated events would have coincided with the Philippine Navy’s anniversary in May, and the first time that navy ships from different countries would be present in the country.

