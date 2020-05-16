“INTO THE WOODS: Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez’s baby Gabriela’s sixth month virtual party”

Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriquez celebrates their baby Gabriela’s sixth months with an into-the-woods-themed party at home.

Last May 15, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla shared on her Instagram account happy photos from her six-month-old baby Gabriela’s birthday party which they celebrated at home along with her husband Robin Padilla and their older daughter Isabella. She wrote, “Gabriela, I love you very much!!! You and your sister are my biggest blessings!!! God is so good to Mommy because He gave me you. There is nothing in the world I wouldn’t do for you. @gabrieladepadilla happy 6th month to my happy baby. .”

Due to the limitations of the enhanced community quarantine, their daughters had to make do with a virtual playdate with their guests this year, with even the entertainment done virtually through Zoom. One of the guests included Mariel’s former Pinoy Big Brother co-hosts Bianca Gonzalez and her daughters Lucia and Carmen and Toni Gonzaga and her son Seve.

Mariel’s event organizer was celebrity events stylist Gideon Hermosa, who wrote about the theme behind Gabriela’s party on his Instagram post, “Mommy Mariel is known for celebrating the monthly milestones of her little cubs. For the 6th month of Gabriela, we have gone into the woods for an amazing and one of a kind celebration at home. With the gloominess happening around us, we wish to give a dash of gleam with our easy yet fun parties in the comforts of our clients’ home. With comprehensive guidelines and safety protocols, this party had all the wonderful elements aimed to give a full sensorial experience. A virtual party with all the food, entertainment, confetti and crafts, we also aim to touch lives by sharing the blessings to charitable institutions.”

In lieu of gifts, Mariel and Robin requested for their guests to just donate and support Gabriela’s chosen charity, the Tahanan ng Pagmamahal Children’s Home Inc.