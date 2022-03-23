Introducing Bonterra: Technology That Powers Those Who Power Social Impact

Bonterra supports social good organizations with software solutions that make their work easier, more efficient, and more effective

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The technology and people behind CyberGrants®, EveryAction™, Network for Good®, Social Solutions®, and their respective entities, are coming together as Bonterra™.

Bonterra is creating a landscape-defining software platform to power those who power social impact. By bringing together its intuitive technology and expertise, Bonterra will enable unprecedented connectivity between social good organizations and their community of supporters and constituents. This collaboration will unlock potential for the doers behind the scenes across nonprofits, public agencies, corporations, philanthropic organizations, and foundations—ultimately creating more ways for social good organizations to maximize their impact in the communities they serve.

“We are passionate about serving the people who make social good possible—the dedicated changemakers who work tirelessly to make a difference—and supporting them with proven technology that makes their jobs easier,” said Erin Mulligan Nelson, CEO of Bonterra. “Joining these organizations together offers limitless possibilities to help the doers reach their most ambitious goals. This collaboration has the power to reshape philanthropic giving, empower digital transformation, and bring the social good sector the technology it needs to accelerate lasting social change.”

About Bonterra’s technology solutions:

Case management: Social Solutions’ Apricot®, ETO®, and Penelope™ products provide actionable, data-driven insights to help nonprofit and public sector leaders better coordinate the delivery of essential services, measure impact, and improve outcomes for those in need.

Social Solutions’ Apricot®, ETO®, and Penelope™ products provide actionable, data-driven insights to help nonprofit and public sector leaders better coordinate the delivery of essential services, measure impact, and improve outcomes for those in need. Corporate social good and philanthropy: CyberGrants’ Grants Management, Employee Giving, and Volunteerism products provide corporate social responsibility, employee giving, grants management, and volunteerism solutions coupled with deep analytics that power corporate philanthropy impact.

CyberGrants’ Grants Management, Employee Giving, and Volunteerism products provide corporate social responsibility, employee giving, grants management, and volunteerism solutions coupled with deep analytics that power corporate philanthropy impact. Nonprofit fundraising and relationships management: EveryAction, GiveGab®, Network for Good, and SalsaLabs™ provide omni-channel engagement platforms to help nonprofits of every size cultivate donor relationships, optimize stakeholder interactions, raise more money, and advocate for positive change.

Based on internal company data, Bonterra helps over 15,000 nonprofit customers manage cases, fundraise, and receive funds. In 2021 alone, Bonterra’s technology solutions were used by its more than 19,000 customers (across all segments) to direct giving of over $7.4 billion to more than 225,000 nonprofit organizations.

Going forward, CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities will operate as Bonterra. NGP VAN, the political fundraising, organizing, advocacy, and email solution, will continue to operate as NGP VAN. ActionKit™ and Mobilize™ will roll up to NGP VAN.

About Bonterra ™



Bonterra is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for “good” (bon) and the Latin word for “land” (terra) represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company’s purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra’s differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 19,000 customers, including over 15,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com.

