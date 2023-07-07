BANGKOK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nothing, the London-based consumer technology brand, announces a new black variant for its highly acclaimed Hi-Res Audio certified and noise-cancellation earbuds, Ear (2). It comes alongside new audio updates on the Nothing X app including an Advanced Equaliser for Ear (2) and Ear (stick). Plus a Noise Reduction feature just for Ear (stick).



Introducing Ear (2) Black Along With Two New Nothing X Features

Ear (2) Black

Ear (2) delivers an authentic sound experience, boasting Hi-Res Audio certification and LHDC 5.0 technology. The earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver for deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear highs with a new dual chamber design that enhances the overall sound quality with smoother airflow. Ear (2) also features Dual Connection for easy device switching, Personal Sound Profile for next-level personalisation, improved wind-proof and crowd-proof Clear Voice Technology, and Personalised Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the unique shape of a user’s ear canal. The new black colourway comes after Ear (2) recently won the Red Dot Design Award and features a new smoky and matte black finish. Ear (2) black is available now via a limited drop on Nothing.tech and will be more widely available from 21 July.

Advanced Equaliser

Ear (2) and Ear (stick) users can now enjoy the new Advanced Equaliser to customise sound with a higher level of precision. This new advanced equaliser gives users even more freedom to control how they want to hear their music through an intuitive and simple graphical interface. It allows a deep level of customisation through a parametric 8-band equaliser with a real-time preview of the changes, the full Q factor, and frequency control. Available via the Nothing X app, this new feature will also let users share their EQ profile or download others through a QR code.

Noise Reduction

Nothing has also introduced a Noise Reduction for Ear (stick) to enable users to attenuate ambient noises and enjoy music on a deeper level. With a half in-ear design, Ear (stick) has been designed for all-day comfort with exceptional sound, thanks to its 12.6 mm custom driver, and features a unique charging case inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes. Noise Reduction brings further comfort to the listening experience. To access this new feature, users can go to the Settings in the Nothing X app.

Pricing and Availability

Ear (2) black will be available at 5,490, and general sales will start on 22 July across all stores of Nothing’s partners in Thailand both online and offline, including Dotlife s tores and flagship e-commerce stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Users will have some exclusive opportunities to get Ear (2) black before general sales:

13 July – Nothing Store Soho in London



15 July – Exclusive limited drop at Carnival store in Siam Square.

The Advanced Equaliser will be available from today on Nothing X for all Ear (2) and Ear (stick) users.

The Noise Reduction feature will also be available today on Nothing X for all Ear (stick) users.

About Nothing

Nothing is here to make tech fun again. Founded in 2020, their debut smartphone, Phone (1), made Time Magazine’s prestigious “Best Inventions of 2022”. Through cutting-edge design and user interface innovation, the London-based company is creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative. Nothing’s products are developed in close collaboration with their community, which includes over 8,000 private investors, and are crafted with sustainability at the forefront.