Introducing First & Forever: A Celebration Of Blak Excellence At Hanging Rock

The likes of Baker Boy, Ziggy Ramo, King Stingray, Christine Anu, Budjerah, and more have lined up for the inaugural First & Forever event. Organised in partnership with Mushroom Group, the Victorian Government, and Bad Apples Music, the day-long festival celebrates Blak excellence and First Nations culture and music.

Announced today, First & Forever will take place at The Gathering Place at Hanging Rock in Victoria on Sunday, 27th November. The lineup for the event was curated by Bad Apples Music founder, rapper, and author Briggs, and is a selection of some of the leading First Nations artist in the country today.

The First & Forever festival has announced the lineup for its debut event:

[embedded content]

The seeds for the First & Forever idea were first sown following an encounter between Briggs and late Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski AM. “For years I’d had an idea for a First Nations-led contemporary music festival, something cool and boutique that was really about the music and culture,” Briggs recalled.

“When Gudinski called me about a similar idea he’d had, we found this really collaborative working relationship,” he added. We both had a passionate approach to Melbourne, Victorian music, and amplifying Blakfellas’ stories. MG got the ball rolling. After he passed, the ball was in my court. I had to take it home.”

“My last conversation with Michael just over a week before he died was backstage at Archie [Roach’s] concert,” added Paul Kelly, who supported Briggs in the curation of the event. “[MG] was bubbling with ideas for a new project, a big concert with headlining First Nations artists … he urged me to get involved. I said no to Michael many times over the years and I said yes lots. I’m glad I said yes this last time.”

Taking place on the lands of the Dja Wurrung, Taungurung, and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people, performance at the event will also take place on the Uncle Archie Stage. Named in honour of late musician Archie Roach with the blessing of his Foundation, it aims to celebrate and foster the legacy and creation of music by First Nations artists.

First & Forever

Baker Boy

Budjerah

Jessica Mauboy

King Stingray

Sycco

Thelma Plum

Alice Skye

Busby Marou

Christine Anu

Dan Sultan

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan

Tasman Keith

Ziggy Ramo

Barkaa

Birdz

Dameeeela

Jess Hitchcock

JK-47

Kardajala Kirridarra

Kobie Dee

+ More

Dates & Venue

Sunday, 27th November – The Gathering Place, Hanging Rock, VIC

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale from 14th October.

