Introducing HEYTEA’s Latest Sensation: Very Nectarine Plum IMG_2138.JPG.JPG

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG SAR, MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – HEYTEA, the pioneer in the tea beverage industry, is thrilled to unveil its newest creation: Very Nectarine Plum. This exquisite tea beverage combines the finest seasonal Chinese Yellow Nectarine puree, seasonal Plum puree, and HEYTEA’s own Aqua Green Jasmine Tea, infused with real honey peach and plum juice. Delight in the harmonious blend of real tea, refreshing sweet fruity flavours, and delicate floral fragrance that will transport your taste buds to new heights.

At HEYTEA, our unwavering commitment to using only real ingredients in our teas has been the cornerstone of our success and the reason why so many consumers love HEYTEA. Very Nectarine Plum continues this tradition, ensuring that every sip delivers the authentic taste of the fruits and the unparalleled quality that our customers have come to expect from us.

This remarkable tea beverage comes in two mesmerising colours, with a layer of pink tea concoction and plum puree resting atop a vibrant yellow nectarine puree. This captivating duality of colours is a true reflection of the balanced, harmonious and refreshing taste that awaits you.

To ensure the freshest and most flavourful experience, the sourcing of nectarines and plums for Very Nectarine Plum will vary according to the season. Each batch of this exquisite beverage will be carefully crafted to capture the essence of the fruits at their peak.

Priced at just SGD6.90 in Singapore and HKD/MOP $25 in Hong Kong & Macau, Very Nectarine Plum is an exceptional value for tea enthusiasts and fruit lovers alike. With its innovative combination of real fruits and premium tea, this drink is truly one-of-a-kind in the market. Indulging in the goodness of real fruits has never been more accessible.

Building on the success of Very Nectarine Plum, which took China by storm in 2022, selling over 5 million cups and utilising 2500 tonnes of nectarines and peaches, HEYTEA is excited to bring the Very Nectarine Plum experience to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau. Be among the first to savour this extraordinary creation and embark on a journey of taste and delight.

In addition to this exciting launch, HEYTEA is pleased to announce that we are now offering franchising opportunities. With our unwavering commitment to quality, strong brand presence, and an extensive network of loyal customers, HEYTEA hope to secure partnerships across the UK, Australia, Canada, US, Japan, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines amongst many others. We invite interested parties across the world to approach us and explore the possibilities of joining the HEYTEA family.

