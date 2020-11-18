Introducing HOME+, a Shared Economy e-Shopping Platform

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As consumers structurally shift their shopping habits online under COVID, HOME+, a brand-new e-shopping portal, launched today to answer the long-term needs of household consumers in the buzzing e-commerce marketspace. Created to take traditional online shopping experiences to all new levels of care and attention, HOME+ delivers a heart-warming “plus” by supplementing a diverse range of wholesome foods, appliances, health supplements and personal care goods.

Shared economy platform with zero slotting fees or promo costs

Unlike other legacy e-shopping channels, HOME+ does not charge merchants a slotting fee or annual fee to showcase and promote their products on its online platform, instead it will take a Win-Win-Win (Win3) partnership approach by actively co-investing in cross-media promotions to help connect featured brands to an established broad spectrum of consumers. Through cross-branding, a key feature of the platform, Home+ empowers merchants in different sectors and sizes to collaborate and achieve critical mass to sell their products in unique “cross-brand” combos. By encouraging merchants to work closer like partners, HOME+ can unleash near endless possibilities to help businesses grow. For example, merchants can take advantage of HKBN’s massive reach of ~1-in-3 households and ~1-in-2 active companies in Hong Kong, as well as make use of the geographical reach of the store networks of Hung Fook Tong, Dah Chong Hong, Eu Yan Sang and Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation as self-pick-up points.

Engaging businesses of all sizes and social enterprises for win-win-win

William Yeung, Executive Chairman of HOME+ said, “In today’s new normal, HOME+ has built a shared economy platform on the established incremental economies of our partners. Via revenue share rather than fixed mark-up costs, HOME+ opens itself up to merchants of all types and sizes (including small businesses and social enterprises), allowing them to much more easily and far more cost-effectively to reach online/offline customers on a massive scale. We aspire for Win3 for all by drawing merchants to share resources, combine strengths as to deliver to customers products of great value.”

“HOME+ is now in commercial beta-stage, selling products from over 400 different brands, and we expect to see this number grow exponentially within our first year,” William added.

Featured brands on HOME+ include products/brands under Dah Chong Hong, Hung Fook Tong, Green Common, Green Gables, Vita, Eu Yan Sang, AUSupreme, Samsonite, Canon, Sharp, Vermicular, Gemini, and environmental social enterprise Eco-Greenergy, as well as the latest smartphones from HKBN and other suppliers.

Cross-brand combo shopping

Adding a touch of care typically lacking in the online shopping experience, HOME+ will offer customers the choice of packaged supervalue-for-money cross-brand combos, which feature a complimentary selection of goods.

Around 70 self-pick-up points across Hong Kong

Customers who buy from HOME+ can make convenient use of around 70 self-pick-up points (to be expanded to over 100 by end of 2020) across Hong Kong. They can also take advantage of a centralised delivery service, supported by industry-leading delivery partner Kerry Logistics, and have their HOME+ purchases delivered as fast as within 2 days.

Welcome offer: Spend HK$500 to save HK$100 and win free gifts

From now till 18 December 2020, customers can enjoy HK$100 savings upon spending HK$500 at HOME+* (Unlimited use per account, subject to a quota of 5,000 per day), plus extra 10% off when paying with HOME+ credit card#. Additionally, for four consecutive weeks starting today, the first 2,500 weekly customers who spend HK$500 at HOME+ will also be eligible to win the following under the Quadruple Welcome Rewards** promotion.

Week 1 free gift (18 Nov – 24 Nov) Green Gables Australian M3+ Wagyu Sirloin Steak 200g

(Value: HK$159) Week 2 free gift (25 Nov – 1 Dec) Hung Fook Tong Homemade Soup e-Coupon (3 pcs)

(Value: HK$168) Week 3 free gift (2 Dec – 8 Dec) Japanese Scallops (L size, for cooking) approx. 500g

(Value: HK$129) Week 4 free gift (9 Dec – 15 Dec) Hung Fook Tong Shark’s Fin Soup with Fish Maw & Dried Scallop (2 bowls)

(Value: HK$112)

From now till 31 December 2020, customers spending HK$500 or more at HOME+ can receive a promo code for HK$680 account rebate^, which can be used when they subscribe to HKBN’s designated broadband service plans as a new customer.

Merchants interested in selling their products through the HOME+ platform are welcome to contact the HOME+ team by sending email to business@home-plus.hk

About HOME+

HOME+ is a brand-new online shopping platform created around the idea of “Live with a Plus”. HOME+ brings merchants of all types and sizes under a shared economy platform, enabling them to share resources and strengths and forge fruitful partnerships. HOME+ brings a “plus” to modern home living with a diverse range of quality merchandise covering wholesome foods, in-the-trend appliances, health supplements, personal care goods, and many more. Shop now at: https://www.home-plus.hk/