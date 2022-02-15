Introducing Surface Laptop Studio – the most powerful business laptop built for Windows 11micrsoft table.JPG

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 February

2022 – Microsoft today announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Laptop

Studio will commence from 20 January in Singapore via commercial authorised

resellers and retailers, and the Microsoft Store.

From now till 7 March, customers who

pre-order a Surface Laptop Studio on the Microsoft Store or via any authorised

retailer or reseller will enjoy a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365

and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Starting at SG$2,338, Surface Laptop Studio is

our most powerful Surface ever. Built as the ideal product for developers,

creative professionals, designers, and gamers, Laptop Studio brings you the

power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio all in

one. The device features a sleek 14.4″ touchscreen[1],

a vibrant 120Hz display, Quad Omnisonic™ speakers, and immersive Dolby Atmos® to

help you work, create, and play the way you want to.

“We look forward to bringing the new Surface

Laptop Studio to Singapore, a culmination of years of Surface innovation – on

hinges, display, silicon, and more – and brings the best of the Surface heritage

together in one powerhouse device. Designed with Windows 11 in mind, Surface

Laptop Studio helps you stay in the flow, be inspired, and get closer to what

you love – all in one incredibly powerful and infinitely flexible device,”

said Shyamol Bansal, Business Group Lead for Surface, Microsoft Singapore.

Surface Laptop Studio features a new

ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to

another seamlessly.

In

Laptop mode, enjoy a first-class typing experience with a full keyboard and

Precision Haptic touchpad.

Stage mode, the 14.4″ PixelSense touchscreen display is pulled forward to the

perfect angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting to clients. With

the keyboard covered, immerse yourself in the display and interact with the Surface

Slim Pen 2, touch or touchpad.

Studio mode, make use of the optimal canvas for uninterrupted writing,

sketching, and other creative pursuits.

It is also designed to light up the best of

Windows 11, which features powerful new experiences that bring you closer to

what you love. New features such as Snap Layouts, Widgets and Groups will empower

your productivity and inspire your creativity, complementing the new Surface Laptop

Studio for a seamless user experience.

In addition, Surface Slim Pen 2 stores

neatly underneath the keyboard, where it magnetically attaches and charges for

easy access when inspiration strikes. Users can set their imaginations free

when using this versatile laptop as a device for building apps, rendering videos,

and streaming ultra-fast games. With 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 processors and

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs, Laptop Studio has the power to get any job done with

ease.

Gaming enthusiasts can also look forward to

the DirectX 12 Ultimate and NVIDIA® GeForce 3050 Ti laptop GPU, which will

allow PC gamers to experience incredible performance and exceptional image

quality that rivals reality.

Surface

Laptop Studio is available for pre-orders starting 15 February via commercial

authorised resellers AsiaPac Distribution, Insight Technology

Solutions,

JK Technology and UIC

Asian Computer Services. Authorised

retailers include Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Microsoft Store

and Microsoft authorised stores on Lazada and Shopee.

It will be generally available from 8 March

and will be available in the following

configurations in Singapore:

For more information on the latest Surface

devices, please visit our blog.