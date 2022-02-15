Introducing Surface Laptop Studio – the most powerful business laptop built for Windows 11micrsoft table.JPG

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 February
2022 – Microsoft today announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Laptop
Studio will commence from 20 January in Singapore via commercial authorised
resellers and retailers, and the Microsoft Store.
From now till 7 March, customers who
pre-order a Surface Laptop Studio on the Microsoft Store or via any authorised
retailer or reseller will enjoy a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365
and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Starting at SG$2,338, Surface Laptop Studio is
our most powerful Surface ever. Built as the ideal product for developers,
creative professionals, designers, and gamers, Laptop Studio brings you the
power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio all in
one. The device features a sleek 14.4″ touchscreen[1],
a vibrant 120Hz display, Quad Omnisonic™ speakers, and immersive Dolby Atmos® to
help you work, create, and play the way you want to.
“We look forward to bringing the new Surface
Laptop Studio to Singapore, a culmination of years of Surface innovation – on
hinges, display, silicon, and more – and brings the best of the Surface heritage
together in one powerhouse device. Designed with Windows 11 in mind, Surface
Laptop Studio helps you stay in the flow, be inspired, and get closer to what
you love – all in one incredibly powerful and infinitely flexible device,”
said Shyamol Bansal, Business Group Lead for Surface, Microsoft Singapore.
Surface Laptop Studio features a new
ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to
another seamlessly.
- In
Laptop mode, enjoy a first-class typing experience with a full keyboard and
Precision Haptic touchpad.
- In
Stage mode, the 14.4″ PixelSense touchscreen display is pulled forward to the
perfect angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting to clients. With
the keyboard covered, immerse yourself in the display and interact with the Surface
Slim Pen 2, touch or touchpad.
- In
Studio mode, make use of the optimal canvas for uninterrupted writing,
sketching, and other creative pursuits.
It is also designed to light up the best of
Windows 11, which features powerful new experiences that bring you closer to
what you love. New features such as Snap Layouts, Widgets and Groups will empower
your productivity and inspire your creativity, complementing the new Surface Laptop
Studio for a seamless user experience.
In addition, Surface Slim Pen 2 stores
neatly underneath the keyboard, where it magnetically attaches and charges for
easy access when inspiration strikes. Users can set their imaginations free
when using this versatile laptop as a device for building apps, rendering videos,
and streaming ultra-fast games. With 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 processors and
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs, Laptop Studio has the power to get any job done with
ease.
Gaming enthusiasts can also look forward to
the DirectX 12 Ultimate and NVIDIA® GeForce 3050 Ti laptop GPU, which will
allow PC gamers to experience incredible performance and exceptional image
quality that rivals reality.
Surface
Laptop Studio is available for pre-orders starting 15 February via commercial
authorised resellers AsiaPac Distribution, Insight Technology
Solutions,
JK Technology and UIC
Asian Computer Services. Authorised
retailers include Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Microsoft Store
and Microsoft authorised stores on Lazada and Shopee.
It will be generally available from 8 March
and will be available in the following
configurations in Singapore:
For more information on the latest Surface
devices, please visit our blog.
[1] Surface Laptop
Studio display has rounded corners within a standard rectangle