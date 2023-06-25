Investigation of gender-related killings pushed

Makabayan lawmakers have pushed for a probe of recent brutal killings of women by their partners, noting that these highlight the frequency and brutality of gender-related violence here. House Resolution No. 1096 called on the House panels on human rights and on women and gender equality to investigate in aid of legislation the spate of brutal murders and to “recommend measures to prevent the prevalence of gender-related killings.” The measure was filed by the three-member bloc last Thursday, in which they pointed to a “slew of alarming cases related to gender-based violence since March.” The lawmakers cited the March 11 murder of a 22-year-old woman by her 27-year-old live-in partner in Bukidnon, the May 1 stabbing of a woman by her boyfriend in Quezon City, and the June 9 murder of a young woman in Antipolo who was allegedly dismembered by her live-in partner. The Makabayan bloc stressed that “gender-related killing is the vicious and extreme form of gender-related violence.” “The recent incidents in our country not only show the frequency of domestic-related cases in the Philippines, but also show the violence and brutality of the attacks aimed at these women,” they said.

—Julie M. Aurelio

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>