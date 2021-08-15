Investors to keep watch on Covid developments

The movement of Philippine stocks will be affected by Covid-19 developments. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI

Investors are expected to remain cautious this trading week amid the continuous surge in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said bargain hunting could take place at the beginning of the week given Friday’s drop, but investors are still expected to be cautious given the local pandemic situation.

Tantiangco noted that a continued climb in the daily Covid-19 cases could increase the possibility of extension of strict quarantine restrictions, especially in the capital region.

“Extension of the strict social restrictions is expected to lead to more economic losses for the present period and more scarring for our economic prospects,” he explained.

Tantiangco added that the market might still conclude the week down the negative territory, given the lingering worries brought upon by the pandemic.

Investors will also monitor the releases of some economic data, including the June overseas Filipino remittance data and the balance of payment result for July.

Tantiangco has set the local bourse’s support at the 6,100 to 6,160 range, while resistance is seen at 6,400.

“The market’s 50-day exponential moving average has already crossed below its 200-day counterpart forming a ‘death cross,’ which is a bearish signal, implying a possible downtrend moving forward,” he continued.

The developments in the country’s Covid-19 situation, especially with the spread of the contagious Delta variant, and the release of economic data were also among the major market catalysts cited by Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort.

Ricafort added that the decision on whether or not the stringent two-week enhanced community quarantine imposed would be extended would likewise be tracked, as it could slow down business and economic activities.

Ricafort also listed the progress in the country’s inoculation program among the market’s leads.

“The expected increase in Covid-19 vaccine arrivals, especially in third quarter and or fourth quarter, could help further reduce new Covid-19 or Delta variant cases in a more meaningful manner, justify further re-opening of the economy, including some hard-hit industries and sectors, thereby improve confidence by consumers and businesses, and provide greater support to the overall economic recovery prospects,” Ricafort said in an email.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index plunged 3.61 percent or 236.38 points on Friday and closed at its intraday low of 6,320.19, as the still rising local Covid-19 cases slumped the sentiment.