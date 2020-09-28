INVITE Systems launches Huawei COLO data center amidst COVID-19

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden surge in demand for online services in Romania, from gaming and videos to live broadcasts. This threatened to overwhelm INVITE Systems’ platform capabilities and the company needed to quickly deploy a new data center to meet the burst requirements of enterprise customers specializing in games and videos. At last, INVITE Systems has selected Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, as a partner to help transform the space into a modern, highly reliable data center.

“By working with Huawei, INVITE Systems SRL was able to keep growing its business at a rapid pace despite the challenges of the pandemic. This provided positive support for the company’s profitability, giving us full confidence in the future of our company,” said Alexandru Catrin, CIO of INVITE Systems SRL

Discover How Huawei Helped to Build a COLO Data Center

While, in the past, the planning and approval process for a new data center proved extremely time-consuming – involving multiple vendors designing and coordinating work for each subsystem, vastly increasing the complexity and time needed.

For its new data center, however, the only space INVITE Systems had available was the canteen. While the structure itself was sufficiently sturdy, space was limited and there were no raised floors. The company needed to fit as many Information Technology (IT) devices into the space as possible.

Easy Site Selection, Fast Deployment

Huawei’s intelligent FusionModule2000 solution, which is fully modularized and integrated, enables fast deployment. The device does not need to be installed on a raised floor, simplifying site selection in general and, in this particular case, overcoming the physical constraints of the canteen.

“Huawei FusionModule2000 shortened the rollout time of our new data center by more than two months, from preparation to installation and overall commissioning. Much to my surprise, deployment was completed in just one month, exceeding all our expectations.” Alex said.

Saving Space: SmartLi UPS

Huawei deployed a cutting-edge intelligent lithium battery solution – Huawei SmartLi Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) -the physical footprint is dramatically reduced, by 70%, compared to traditional lead-acid alternatives. This made it possible to leave the main area as a modular equipment room and ensuring sufficient space for expansion.

Founded in 2000, Romania’s INVITE Systems SRL has grown rapidly since 2005. Today, it stands as one of the country’s most important network service providers in the Virtual Private Network (VPN) field. And, as one of the first network service providers to introduce digital hosting services, INVITE Systems has also led the industry, not simply followed.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.