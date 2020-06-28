“Ion Perez achieves new milestone”

Ion Perez received his Silver Play Button from YouTube.

Ion Perez, known to many as Kuya Escort on It’s Showtime and the one that makes Vice Ganda’s heart flutter, has achieved a milestone in his vlogging career.

Speaking in both Kapampangan and Tagalog, Ion thanked everyone who continues to support his vlog as he shared a photo of him holding his Silver Play button from YouTube.

“Maraming maraming salamat po unang una sa #youtube at sa mga nag subscribe sa channel ko at sa mga nanood at nag like mahal na mahal ko po kayo,” he wrote.

Ion Perez launched his YouTube channel last March 22.

[embedded content]

As of writing, Ion has 358,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.