IPC Shopping Centre Supports Over 100 Brands with a 12-Hour Virtual New Year’s Eve Countdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Setting a benchmark in Malaysia’s retail landscape, IPC Shopping Centre is ringing in the new year through an innovative ‘phygital’ celebration with its ‘IPC Live Shopping Fiesta’. Upholding the annual Mutiara Damansara New Year’s Eve countdown festival, the shopping centre will be adapting the event into a 12-hour continuous shoppable livestream consisting of exclusive deals, giveaways, and entertainment from local and international artists.



Brands from almost 40 tenants join the pandemic-friendly celebration that digitalises the New Year’s Eve experience

Running from 12.30 pm on 31 December 2020 until 12.30 am the next day, it will be Malaysia’s longest and fully shoppable Facebook Live. The event is an opportunity for IPC, its tenants and partners to play a key role in bringing its communities together during this festive period in a way that is convenient, economically-friendly, and safe.

“Like many others in the retail industry, 2020 was a challenging year for us, but I am proud to say that it was during those times that we saw the best in our people and our tenants,” said Arnoud Bakker, Head of Leasing of Ikano Centres, part of IKEA Southeast Asia. “We remained flexible and agile, accelerating our digital developments through programmes such as our personal shopper services and onboarding our tenants onto online food delivery platforms to increase their revenue streams. This event is another example of the innovation and entrepreneurship that we celebrate. We are excited that our tenants are supportive of our efforts as we continue to maintain tenancy rate of 98 per cent.”

The ‘IPC Live Shopping Fiesta’ offers shoppers a unique way to shop and be engaged as they welcome the New Year. The 12-hour livestream event features tenants promoting their products and special deals, where shoppers can make their purchases anytime until 3 January 2021 within the Facebook platform. Also, IPC is collaborating with Lalamove to meet the same-day-delivery shopping demands for purchases made before 9 pm within Klang Valley. Shoppers can enjoy free delivery, capped at RM20 when they are the first 500 to make a purchase on 31 December 2020.

Moreover, IPC is teaming up with Spotify and Universal Music Group as its official entertainment partners to bring an exclusive performance by international musician, Jeremy Zucker.

On top of that, viewers will be entertained by Malaysia’s very own songstress, Talitha Tan, and watch local talents such as Tata Wanqian, Koe Yeet, Natalie Chai, Fiza Saad, Ming Yue Ho, and Adzrin Mansor, run games and giveaways at each hour of the livestream.

“We are glad to still be able to hold onto our tradition of hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration for the community – except this time, virtually to reach a wider audience,” said Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre. “While we are seeing a positive recovery in visitation in the past couple of weeks, we remain committed to exploring alternative ways for us to support our tenants. Therefore, like how Malaysians have risen to the occasion to #kitajagakita, we are thrilled to support 100 over brands across almost 40 tenants, ranging from Home Furnishing, Fashion & Sportswear, Beauty & Health, Food & Beverages, and Kids, Education & Technology, during the livestream. This New Year’s Eve will be slightly different for all, but we hope to continue offering exciting, fun and more importantly, safe celebration for the community.”

For more information on ‘IPC Live Shopping Fiesta’, please visit www.ipc.com.my or join the online event at https://fb.me/e/1RpbIWq59.