iQIYI Cooperates with China Telecom on MEC Standardized Service and Promotes 5G Industrial Standards Making

BEIJING, March, 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently completed, in cooperation with China Telecom, a leading Chinese telecommunications network operator, verification of the 5G+MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) general scheduling scheme, and successfully achieved scale landing of VR services in hotel settings. Based on iQIYI’s next-generation CDN system and the service provided by MEC platform, which is independently developed by China Telecom, iQIYI and China Telecom have completed the service positioning standardized interface and a universal adaptation. It supports precise scheduling of iQIYI video content at mass MEC nodes. The scheme could be rapidly replicated in entertainment, education, finance, healthcare, transportation and other industries at scale, accelerating the development of 5G-related industrial applications, and promoting the formulation of related technical standards.

Through this cooperation, iQIYI provided a next-generation CDN system, integrating edge clouds, namely, Qisubo, which together with China Telecom has successfully solved the problem of content distribution and scheduling under MEC scenarios. With the technical support of the 5G network and fixed network, MEC platform, differentiated routing strategy and standardized interfacing for MEC service positioning provided by China Telecom, the project has successfully achieved scale landing of VR services in hotel scenarios, providing technical guarantees of minimal delay, high bandwidth and high computing power for users’ VR video-on-demand and/or live broadcasts and VR gaming applications, offering users an immersive VR viewing and gaming experience. It also provides low-cost solutions and differentiated services for hotel VR business applications.

Market research organization IDC predicts that more than 50 billion terminals and devices will be connected to the Internet by 2020, 50% of the Internet of Things network will face limitations in network bandwidth, and 40% of data will need to be analyzed, processed and stored at the edge of the network. The 5G+MEC universal scheduling scheme verified through this cooperation can be rapidly replicated and promoted, benefiting multiple industries including entertainment, education, finance, healthcare and transportation, with 5G. iQIYI and China Telecom plan to further accelerate the popularization of the scheme in 5G-related industries and launch more joint innovation projects on 5G+MEC.

iQIYI has now cooperated on 5G with three major telecom operators in China: China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom. Going forward, iQIYI will continue to improve its technical capabilities, unite with its partners, promote the formulation of 5G technology-related standards, support the commercialization of 5G services, and constantly explore new business cooperation models.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-cooperates-with-china-telecom-on-mec-standardized-service-and-promotes-5g-industrial-standards-making-301019559.html