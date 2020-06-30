BEIJING, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that its original CG-animated series, Deer Squad Season 1 will premiere on July 15 on the Company’s platform. The animation will also air on Nickelodeon in Asia from August 2020 with plans to air internationally as well.



iQIYI Original Animation Series DEER SQUAD to Air on Nickelodeon

“The release of Deer Squad is a major endeavour that will see us bring our world-class animation franchise to the international stage,” said Yang Xiaoxuan, Vice President of iQIYI. “With Nickelodeon’s content development expertise and large global footprint, we are confident that Deer Squad will be enjoyed not just in China but also internationally.”

“We are thrilled that this much-awaited project Deer Squad is completed, and we can’t wait to bring it to our fans on Nickelodeon’s platforms. Its endearing characters and humourous storylines will appeal to audiences in any part of the world,” said Pierre Cheung, Senior Vice President & General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Asia.

Deer Squad is an animated adventure rescue series about four loveable, enthusiastic and heroic young deer friends – Kai, Lola, Rammy and Bobbi, who protect the animals of Central Forest and the humans who inhabit Platinum City, a futuristic metropolis surrounding their woodland home. When there’s trouble, the Deer summon their Planet Powers and transform into a team that is capable of solving problems using their Planet Powers of Water (Kai), Wood (Lola), Earth (Bobbi) and Sun (Rammy).

Nickelodeon will air Deer Squad in Asia this August, with plans to also air in Japan, South Korea and other countries in the region and internationally by later this year.

Produced by iQIYI under the creative guidance and supervision of Nickelodeon, Deer Squad was developed with global audiences in mind. From the storyline to the characters and production, all elements have been created to meet the highest international standards. The story cleverly combines adventure, education, and humour to convey universal values such as love, courage and responsibility. The series has also been meticulously curated to feature inspiring role models and tips on staying safe. It is the first time Nickelodeon Asia is taking a Chinese original IP on its network from conception phase. A second season has been confirmed.

iQIYI has been expanding its global resources and partnerships in the children’s animation space in recent years, working with renowned animation houses such as Nickelodeon, BBC and Disney to provide diversified and premium content. The international release of Deer Squad demonstrates that the global industry has recognized the high-quality original content produced by iQIYI as well as the influence of its platform.

iQIYI will continue to deliver on its commitment of creating high-quality and original IPs and look to further expand its IP industry chain by hosting events and developing spin-offs and merchandise. These initiatives will allow the Company to realize the full commercial value of its IPs while simultaneously enhancing the children’s content industry and boosting the international competitiveness of Chinese-made original animation.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

