iQIYI Takes the Lead in the Industry to Introduce Multi-Perspective Watching Mode for Its Hit Variety Show “Youth With You 2”

BEIJING, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has introduced a multi-perspective watching mode for its original variety show Youth With You 2 (the “Show”) that allows users to simultaneously watch the public performance of the Show’s over 100 trainees from a view of the whole stage and a separate view that focuses on their favorite trainee.



Leveraging iQIYI’s long-term exploration and expertise in interactive video technology, Youth With You 2 pioneered the zero-latency simultaneous streaming of footage from two different views – the main stage view and the trainee view. The feature also allows users to exit and enter the multi-perspective watching mode anytime. To ensure the best viewing results, iQIYI optimized the capabilities of its video player to deliver a smooth streaming performance on mid- to low-end devices.

The multi-perspective watching mode is powered by iQIYI’s angle-switching technology that was developed under its Interactive Video Guideline and creates a more personalized and immersive viewing experience. As a pioneer in rolling out multi-perspective watching features for single screen-viewings of a variety show in China, iQIYI sets a new paradigm for technology-empowered variety shows.

The application of angle-switching technology in major variety shows is the latest step in iQIYI’s technology + entertainment initiative. iQIYI’s original variety shows, such as The Rap of China, CZR and The Big Band have leveraged sub-plots, screen information exploration and other capabilities to break the temporal and spatial limits to get the best out of high-quality content, enhancing the overall interactive user experience.

iQIYI has been optimizing viewer experience through all kinds of innovative technologies and products. In Youth With You 2‘ s case, iQIYI’s AI Radar “Qiguan” features an interactive “Who is She?” button which allows users to identify a particular contestant with a single click. Qiguan also allows users to have quick access to a contestant’s biography and previous works by connecting with iQIYI Encyclopedia and iQIYI Paopao in the iQIYI ecosystem. Users can also seamlessly switch to Paopao, iQIYI’s entertainment community for fans, to express their support for their favorite contestant. The Qiguan feature has been hugely popular and was used nearly one million times within the first week of the show’s release. It now also supports the identification of background music with one click.



As iQIYI’s first original variety show that is released in 2020, Youth With You 2 brings together an all-star cast including Youth Producer Representative KUN, the winner of Idol Producer, show mentor LISA from the international idol group BLACKPINK, and the participation of over 100 female idol trainees from 46 talent agencies. The Show provides a platform of training and competition for these idol trainees, of which at the end, only a few are selected through viewers’ votes to debut as an idol group.

Going forward, iQIYI will continue to optimize the watching experience with innovative technology, offering users a more diverse entertainment experience.

