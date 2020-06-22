iQIYI to Launch Chinese Livestream Page Dedicated to Cannes Lion’s International Digital Creativity Event “Lions Live”

BEIJING, June, 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced today that it is exclusively streaming the Cannes Lions’ Lions Live on its main iQIYI app as well as its video-sharing app Suike. The Company has launched on its platform a Lions Live page dedicated to the event. The Company is the official media partner of the 2020 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a global event for those working in the creative communications, advertising and related fields.

Lions Live is a free digital education, inspiration and networking experience that will run throughout June under the theme ‘Creativity Matters’. The event will comprise masterclasses and meetups with creative industry legends, as well as expert lectures and learning modules for effective marketing. The bulk of activities are held during the original dates of the Festival of Creativity, from June 22 to June 26.

Lions Live announced eight themes for the year, including ‘Storytelling at Scale’, ‘Creativity is the Business Growth Engine’, and ‘Let’s GetBack to Brand’. The world’s greatest creative minds and business elites have been invited to the event, including Lorraine Twohlill, CMO of Google, Mark Read, CEO of WPP, Jean Lin, global CEO, creative of Dentsu Ageis Network and global CEO of Isobar, as well as executives from P&G, Unilever, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, etc. Together, they will showcase avant-garde creative ideas and innovative solutions under the Covid-19 crisis through diversified keynote speeches and global perspectives.

Chinese-subtitled livestreams of Lions Live will be available on iQIYI’s platforms, providing the Chinese advertising and creative community as well as brands with a convenient on-the-go watching experience to enjoy the global creative industry gala. To better accommodate Chinese audiences, iQIYI launched a Lions Live page dedicated to the event on its main app and Suike at 3 p.m. Beijing Time on June 22. Viewers in China were able to watch the exciting event four hours earlier than those in other parts of the world.

iQIYI is committed to producing quality content and driving technological innovation in order to bring the best entertainment experience to its users and to offer innovative business and marketing models to marketers and advertisers. In recent years, iQIYI has launched the new consumption ecosystem value network strategy that covers B-to-C and B-to-B marketing, by utilizing its strong product selection and service ecosystem. This strategy has allowed brands to gain greater value out of partnering with iQIYI. Most recently for Youth With You Season 2, iQIYI partnered with brands including Mengniu Zhenguoli Huaguoqingru, DARLIE and Nike to achieve effective collaborations that balanced marketing and content creation and helped strengthen the partnership brands’ influence through the new consumption ecosystem value network strategy. By offering industry creatives world-class online resources for free, iQIYI’s partnership with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity demonstrates the Company’s commitment to empowering the marketing and advertisement industries.

If you are interested in the event, please visit the following links –

iQIYI App: http://www.iqiyi.com/kszt_phone/lionslive2020.html

Suike App: http://topic.m.iqiyi.com/kszt_phone/lionslive2020.html

