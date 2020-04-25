Iran deaths from COVID-19 rise, hardest hit in Middle East

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran said Saturday it registered 76 more deaths in the previous 24 hours.

That has put Iran’s reported death toll from COVID-19 at 5,650 and confirmed cases at over 89,000.

Iran is the country hardest hit by the virus in the Middle East.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said more than 1,100 new confirmed cases were detected from the previous day.

Jahanpour added nearly 3,100 patients are in critical condition.

