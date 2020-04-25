Trending Now

Iran deaths from COVID-19 rise, hardest hit in Middle East

Iran deaths from COVID-19 rise, hardest hit in Middle East

Shopkeepers wearing protective face masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus sit in their shop at the Qazvin old traditional bazaar some 93 miles (150 kilometers) northwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Iran is the COVID-19 hardest-hit country in the Mideast and one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran Iran said Saturday it registered 76 more deaths in the previous 24 hours.

That has put Iran’s reported death toll from COVID-19 at 5,650 and confirmed cases at over 89,000.

Iran is the country hardest hit by the virus in the Middle East.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said more than 1,100 new confirmed cases were detected from the previous day.

Jahanpour added nearly 3,100 patients are in critical condition.

