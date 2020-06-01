Iran says virus cases jump nearly 3,000 in a day, a 2-month high

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Monday declared almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of “another dangerous peak” in the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak.

“People seem to think the coronavirus is over… some officials also believe everything” is back to normal, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The coronavirus is not only far from over, but we could at any moment see (another) dangerous peak,” he said in a televised interview.

FEATURED STORIES

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ