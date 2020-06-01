Trending Now

Iran says virus cases jump nearly 3,000 in a day, a 2-month high

Health workers gather to check Iraqis who had been stranded in Iran due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, upon their arrival to Iraq via the Al-Shalamija border crossing, west of the southern city of Basra, on May 27, 2020. Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Monday declared almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of “another dangerous peak” in the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak.

“People seem to think the coronavirus is over… some officials also believe everything” is back to normal, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

“The coronavirus is not only far from over, but we could at any moment see (another) dangerous peak,” he said in a televised interview.

