Ireland’s Leading Property Developer Bartra Offers Immigration Consultancy Service in Hong KongBWAL logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – Bartra Wealth Advisors (‘Bartra’), a subsidiary of Ireland’s market leading real estate developer Bartra Capital Limited, offers its immigration consultancy service in Hong Kong, making it the first Irish property developer to establish a base in Hong Kong. Bartra provides direct access for clients and investors to invest in its “IIP property-related projects” in Ireland as a means to obtain Irish residency. Its service forgoes the need for an intermediary, enabling clients to emigrate in one simple step.

Intention to emigrate among the people of Hong Kong has spiked in recent years. According to a survey conducted by the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in September 2019, 42% of the respondents indicated that they would emigrate if given the chance. Ireland is fast becoming one of the popular choices for Hong Kong emigrants to settle. As the only English-speaking member of the European Union, Ireland is a gateway to both the UK and European countries, and enjoys one of the lowest corporate tax rates in Europe, increasing its appeal as a regional business hub for multinational corporations.

As a subsidiary of the most successful real estate developer in Ireland, Bartra distinguishes itself from other immigration agencies in Hong Kong by providing a direct route for clients to invest in property projects in Ireland without an intermediary. Armed with an on-the-ground team in Ireland in possession of a wealth of local knowledge, Bartra offers advice about the living, working, and schooling conditions in Ireland as well as landing support to ensure a smooth and well-prepared emigration process for its clients.

For Hong Kong clients intending to obtain permanent residency in Ireland, Bartra delivers a one-step immigration service through investments in projects qualifying Ireland’s Immigrant Investment Programme (IIP) and approved by the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service, including social housing and nursing home projects.

Mr. James Hartshorn, CEO and Co-Founder of Bartra Wealth Advisors, said, “Ireland has become an emerging emigration destination for the Hong Kong people in recent years. With our solid reputation, proven track record, and direct access to property investments in Ireland, Bartra commands unrivalled creditability in Irish immigration consultancy service. Our presence in Hong Kong is the perfect showcase of our expertise. It enables us to better serve the needs of our clients here and facilitate their emigration journey. We looking forward to giving ease to individuals and families in Hong Kong in their relocation to Ireland.”