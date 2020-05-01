Iriga drug suspect arrested

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested a drug suspect in Iriga City and seized an estimated P30,000 worth of shabu Thursday night.
Col. Roderico Roy Jr., director of the Camarines Sur police, said Millard Enciso, 58, was arrested at Barangay San Juan at around 7:40 p.m.
Enciso, said to be an overseas Filipino worker, is a newly-identified drug personality in Iriga, police said.
He yielded several sachets of shabu and drug-using items.
