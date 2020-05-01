Iron Maiden’s Australian Tour Has Been Cancelled

NewsWritten by Nastassia Baroni on May 1, 2020

Iron Maiden have officially pulled the plug on their Australian and New Zealand tour plans.

Originally set to visit us in May with Killswitch Engage, the UK heavy band had announced they would be postponing the tour, “subject to what is happening around us globally.” Today the band confirmed their plans to tour are no longer feasible.

“Due to the current restrictions surrounding live events worldwide the Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour in Australia and New Zealand has now been cancelled,” reads a statement.

“As you know, we were due to be with you shortly for the May shows and we are all very disappointed that we can’t get to see you all as originally planned,” adds Iron Maiden’s co-manager, Rod Smallwood.

“However we do promise our fans that we will get down to see you when we reasonably can. We love touring in your beautiful countries, where we always feel very much at home and welcome. Hopefully, I can tell you more later this year when things should become clearer. Take care of yourselves, be safe and be smart.”

All purchased tickets will receive a full refund.