IRR of vintage vehicle law to take effect in April – Rep. Daza

MANILA, Philippines — The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Vintage Vehicle Regulation Act will take effect in April this year, Northern Samar 1st District Rep. Paul Daza said on Wednesday.

The act — Republic Act No. 11698, which lapsed into law in April 2022 — allows the import, export, and registration of vintage vehicles, defined as those that are 40 years old or older from the date of manufacture.

Registration of vintage vehicles with the Land Transportation Office will be valid for three years and owners can avail of special “Vintage Vehicle” plates.

“Vintage vehicles are not mere ‘toys.’ Of course, they are sources of pride and enjoyment. However, it is important to optimize the potential economic opportunities that they can create while preserving the country’s heritage in its motoring history,” Daza said in a speech before car enthusiasts at the Presidential Car Museum at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

Daza said the law was enacted to help develop the vintage car industry as it would benefit car restorers.

“Lessening their burdens to import vintage vehicles and parts will help them tap more international clients and expose the craftsmanship of the Filipino to the world,” he said.

Daza noted how the museum has 12 presidential vehicles, all restored through the efforts of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

Most of the cars, he said, looked “new” while still carrying their rich history.

According to the lawmaker, the museum displays cars of chief executives from Emilio Aguinaldo up to Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. The museum lacks Sergio Osmeña’s car, which is in Cebu, and Carlos Garcia’s car, which was not recovered.

“We’re here in the museum today not just to celebrate the law on vintage vehicles but also to encourage Filipinos, especially the youth, to honor history and the sacrifices of our heroes and former presidents. Seeing these presidential cars carefully preserved certainly makes me prouder of our former presidents and our rich heritage,” Daza said.

