“Is a “Tabing Ilog” remake in the works? Fans speculate”

Star Hunt, ABS-CBN’s newest talent search arm, teased about a possible remake of Tabing Ilog.

Fans speculate about a possible remake of the hit ABS-CBN teen drama series Tabing Ilog after the official Twitter account of Star Hunt teased a photo referencing what appears to be an iconic object from the show.

An image of a tire swing placed near a river, which looks similar to the one in the opening credits of the original Tabing Ilog, takes the spotlight in a photo captioned: “Kamusta ang barkada?”

Meanwhile, fans think remake of Tabing Ilog is in the works. See their reactions below:

Don’t tell me may remake ang tabing ilog???! https://t.co/x9fkRAbMWy — AV (@avlangpake) January 17, 2020

Looks like a remake of Tabing Ilog 🤔 https://t.co/xKCayGsYzR — япрекрасный (@lovehurts_razon) January 17, 2020

tabing ilog remake 🥺 hoping for ashley ♥️♥️ https://t.co/qfA2soAZnh — Lalaina•Lalisa 🦋🌸🌷 (@wonderfulrizza) January 17, 2020

Tabing ilog remake naba ‘to. 😍

KarJon to be part of this serye. 💛 https://t.co/wFK5rvFtSy — MAe-MAe (@mAeeloveKJ) January 17, 2020

Oh myyyh.. tabing ilog remake ba to? https://t.co/VDWgaoRDcG — T I F F A N Y 😍 (@imti_fhany) January 17, 2020

Tabing Ilog, which aired on ABS-CBN from 1999 to 2003, has become part of local pop culture.

It starred Paula Peralejo, John Lloyd Cruz, Patrick Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria, Paolo Contis, Desiress del Valle, Baron Geisler, and Kaye Abad.