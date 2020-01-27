IS affiliate’s ‘eyes and ears’ in Lanao Sur surrender to Army

ILIGAN CITY–Two suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya, a group with links to the terror network Islamic State, surrendered to the Army’s 82nd Infantry Battalion in Piagapo town, Lanao del Sur province on Sunday (Jan. 26).

Col. Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said Farhan Salik, 20, and Alimoden Maunada, 38, presented themselves to the military after a clash which killed two of their companions.

Cuerpo said Salik and Maunada, both residents of Piagapo town, had been the group’s “eyes and ears” against the military.

“They watch the path especially when members of the group are moving from one area to another group,” Cuerpo said.

On Friday (Jan. 24), soldiers of the 82nd IB clashed with at least 10 members of Islamiya in the boundary of Balindong and Piagapo towns, killing one terror suspect.

Jarir Usman, 28, bore an identification card which showed he was a Bachelor of Science in Management student at the Mindanao State University (MSU) Marawi campus, where he graduated in 2015.

Salik and Maunada surrendered because of the “relentless operation” of the military against Dawlah Islamiya in Lanao del Sur, said Capt. Clint Antipala, public affairs officer of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division.

Salik and Maunada are undergoing debriefing. They had turned over one Garand rifle.

