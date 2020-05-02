“Is Angel Locsin planning to enter politics?”

Angel Locsin addresses speculations that she is planning to run for public office.
Angel Locsin is not planning to enter politics.
The Kapamilya actress categorically denied speculations that she will be running for public office after being commended for her various efforts during the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Public servant naman po kami bilang mga artista, e. I think ‘yung buhay naman namin is very public. Lahat naman ‘to ginagawa namin, hindi lang para sa sarili namin, kung ‘di gusto namin magbigay ng entertainment sa mga tao. Pero, politics? Hindi talaga. Sobrang hindi. Wala sa utak ko ‘yun,” she remarked during the live Facebook launch of “Regal Movies at Home.”
Richard Gutierrez, who also participated in the online launch, highlighted that Angel is naturally a leader.
“Si Angel talaga, she’s a true leader. She’s a good example, ang dami niyang nai-inspire,” the actor said.
Angel recently successfully set up 246 tents for 135 hospitals nationwide and raised more than Php 11 million for her #UnitentWeStandPH initiative.
To help solve the overcrowding in hospitals, #UniTENTweStandPH was launched, a campaign YOU all have made possible through 135 hospitals nationwide , 246 tents and PHP 11,359,856.89 in total in just nineteen days. In the beginning our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, tent suppliers, YOU who have shared a part of your hearts through our campaign. You have reached out your helping hands even while you are home and did not only give but sent out love and prayers to those who needed your help. Maraming Salamat po sa lahat ng inyong kabutihan. Sa bawat ospital na naabot at natulungan po ninyo, taos puso po ang aming pasasalamat. Anumang pagsubok ay ating kakayanin basta’t tulong-tulong po tayo at nagkakaisa. TEAM #UniTENTweStandPH now signing off❤️ May the Lord continue to use all of us to be instruments of God’s love and grace. And to all our frontliners, Isang malaking pagsaludo po sa inyo mula sa amin! @dimplesromana @marevmatic2019 @gines.sarangaya @neil_arce
“In the beginning our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies,” Angel posted on Instagram on April 24.