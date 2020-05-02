“Is Angel Locsin planning to enter politics?”

Angel Locsin addresses speculations that she is planning to run for public office.

Angel Locsin is not planning to enter politics.

The Kapamilya actress categorically denied speculations that she will be running for public office after being commended for her various efforts during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Public servant naman po kami bilang mga artista, e. I think ‘yung buhay naman namin is very public. Lahat naman ‘to ginagawa namin, hindi lang para sa sarili namin, kung ‘di gusto namin magbigay ng entertainment sa mga tao. Pero, politics? Hindi talaga. Sobrang hindi. Wala sa utak ko ‘yun,” she remarked during the live Facebook launch of “Regal Movies at Home.”

Richard Gutierrez, who also participated in the online launch, highlighted that Angel is naturally a leader.

“Si Angel talaga, she’s a true leader. She’s a good example, ang dami niyang nai-inspire,” the actor said.

Angel recently successfully set up 246 tents for 135 hospitals nationwide and raised more than Php 11 million for her #UnitentWeStandPH initiative.

“In the beginning our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies,” Angel posted on Instagram on April 24.