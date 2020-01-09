“Is Catriona Gray planning to mentor new generation of beauty queens?”

Catriona Gray talks about returning to the Philippines after her reign as Miss Universe.

It has just been a few weeks since Catriona Gray passed the Miss Universe crown to Zozibini Tunzi and the beauty queen has commenced a new chapter of her life as a singer and as a co-host of “ It’s Showtime .”

Asked if the transition has been hard from being Miss Universe and to a new career in the Philippines, Catriona remarked, “Hindi naman po because when you go into that journey alam mo na it’s only a year that you get to hold that platform. It’s not like it’s being taken away from you without you knowing di ba? Like you go into it knowing that that’s the time that you are in that position.”

She added that the only thing that’s different is actually leaving New York and returning to the Philippines. “But I’ve been much looked after not only by my management but also my family and friends who made the transition very easy for me. And I’m actually very, very excited for this new year and this new chapter,” she stated.

In a few months time, a new generation of beauty queens will be crowned to represent the Philippines in international pageants. Is she planning to be a mentor of these future beauty queens?

READ: Catriona Gray seeks help to raise funds for cleft lip and palate patients

“Wala akong concrete plan but I would be happy to maybe as a consultant or maybe to do a one workshop, or something like that. But I feel also I will be busy with my own career that I won’t be able to commit to a full-time mentoring position but also I have no fear because I feel that there’s so amazing mentors dito sa Philippines that has such passion for our country’s representatives that they will not lack in mentorship, in training and in guidance,” she said.